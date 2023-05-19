Crown Prince Hussain and his Rajwa are about to celebrate their wedding

royal wedding Crown Prince Hussain marries his Rajwa – these guests are invited to the celebration The next big royal wedding is coming soon. The Jordanian Palace recently released details of the Crown Prince’s wedding celebration. Published 19. May 2023, 11:47

In August 2022, they announced their engagement: on June 1, Crown Prince Hussein and Rawja Al Saif will exchange vows in Jordan. Instagram/arabianroyalagency The Jordanian royal family already celebrated the wedding of Princess Iman bint Abdullah and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in March. AFP The wedding ceremony took place at Beit Al Urdun Palace in Amman. via REUTERS Iman’s elder brother, Crown Prince Hussain, had the honor of accompanying his sister to sign the marriage contract, which took place inside the palace. AFP At his own wedding, Crown Princess Victoria (45) and Prince Daniel (49) are from Sweden. IMAGO/TT Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon will make the long trip to Jordan without his long-ill wife Mette-Marit. IMAGO/PPE Queen Máxima, 52, and King Willem-Alexander, 56, of the Netherlands also recently announced their participation in the royal dream wedding. In addition, the heir to the throne Amalia (19) will come to Jordan with her parents. IMAGO/Bruno Press Princess Takamado (69) and her daughter Princess Tsukuko (37) will arrive from the Japanese Imperial Court. IMAGO / Rust

On June 1, Jordan’s heir to the throne, Hussein bin Abdullah, and Rajwa Al Saif will exchange vows.

The young couple got engaged in August last year.

Royals from all over the world have been invited to a dream wedding in an Arabian kingdom.

A big celebration is coming up in Jordan: Crown Prince Hussein (28) is getting married to his Rajwa Al Saif (29) on June 1. It was already celebrated in March The Jordanian royal family married Hussein’s sister Iman (26) with Jameel Alexander Thermiotis (28). However, the crown prince’s wedding will be bigger and better – after all, he will be king one day.

The ceremony will take place at Sahran Palace in the country’s capital, Amman, where King Abdullah, 61, and Queen Rania, 52, also tied the knot. The procession for the newlyweds then proceeds to Al-Husayniyyah Palace. A festive dinner awaits the famous wedding party. Dress code for guests: “black tie” – and no crowns are indicated.

From Japan to Sweden – these noble guests travel

In contrast to Princess Iman’s wedding, the crown prince is also expected to have international dignitaries. For example, Crown Prince Frederik (54) and Crown Princess Mary (51) will travel from Denmark to Jordan. Among the invited guests were Crown Princess Victoria (45) and Prince Daniel (49) of Sweden. unaccompanied by him Critically ill Mrs. Mette-Marit (49) Crown Prince Haakon (49) will arrive from Norway.

Queen Máxima, 52, and King Willem-Alexander, 56, of the Netherlands also recently announced their participation in the royal dream wedding. In addition, the heir to the throne, Amalia (19) move to Jordan with her parents. Princess Takamado (69) and her daughter Princess Tsukuko (37) will be from the Japanese Imperial Court, as will King Abdullah (63) and Queen Aziza (62) from Malaysia.

It is not yet known which guests from the British royal family will attend the wedding. Prince William, 40, and Queen Rania are said to be on good terms. Princess Kate (41) feels connected to Jordan. Because she spent two years in the country as a child. The royal family has yet to confirm whether the Prince and Princess of Wales will make the long trip.

Princess Iman of Jordan and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis got married in March.

