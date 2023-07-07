Court in Amsterdam – Flight operations to Schiphol in the Netherlands may be reduced – News

The Netherlands is allowed to reduce the number of take-offs and landings at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

On appeal, a court in Amsterdam declared a government order legal.

It thus overturned a contrary decision by an administrative court, before which the airlines appealed against the restrictions.

The government had previously decided that the main European airport would cut the number of flights from a maximum of 500,000 flights a year to 460,000 from November to reduce noise and carbon dioxide emissions. In the coming year, a maximum limit of 440,000 flights will apply.

Purana: Fewer planes will take off and land at Schiphol Airport in the future.

IMAGO / Rene Trout



The court in Amsterdam ruled that the government had not breached national or European law with the order. The order also ends a practice that has been in place since 2015 where more flights than actually permitted are tolerated for noise safety reasons. Airlines have no right to continue this illegal status.

The court supports the position of the residents

Airline operator KLM and four other companies sued against the ban on the number of flights. You argued that the government did not explore any alternatives. Companies were convinced that noise and CO₂ emissions could be reduced, even if the number of aircraft remained the same.

In terms of balancing interests, the court said it attaches considerable weight to residents’ concerns. The airlines’ concerns about serious damage and the airport and passengers’ concerns could not outshine them.