Corona vaccine compulsory in Germany and Austria: introduction is questionable

1/12 President Olaf Scholes believed that vaccinations would be mandatory in early March – but the schedule seems too tight.

2/12 His Austrian colleague Carl Nehammer wants to maintain the need for the vaccine.

















11/12 Despite all the problems related to the planned vaccine requirement: Austria and Germany are already in a better position than Switzerland when it comes to vaccine development. 71 (D) and 72 (A) percent of the population are fully vaccinated – only 67 percent in Switzerland.

12/12 In terms of decisive booster vaccines against the Omikron variant, both countries are 13 (D) and 14 (A) percentage points higher than Switzerland.

This has been the most controversial legal proposal in recent years: the Corona-Implicit. Although Switzerland does not want to know anything about it yet, neighboring governments are making progress.

In Germany, according to Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholes (63, SPD), the general compulsory vaccination is approximately “from the beginning of March”.

Austria announces compulsory vaccination from February Has already issued clear notices of planned drastic action: From March 15, there will be a three-month vaccination deadline in which the Central Register will check who has not been fully vaccinated or who has recovered. Individuals over the age of 14 who have not been vaccinated without a medical exception will be fined up to 00 3600. At least that’s the plan on paper.

But in both countries, compulsory vaccination is now on the verge. Reason: Technical processing, legal status – and question of demand, updated by Omigron.

Swiss neighbors will build it soon in April

In Austria it was announced on Friday: the state-owned ELGA GmbH, which is responsible for the technical implementation of the e-vaccine pass, and its partners need more time to technically implement the mandatory vaccination through the National Vaccine Register – at least until April 1, 2022. The draft evaluation draft is being discussed, so ELCA said in a statement.

In Germany it does not look better. There, politicians from the ruling parties SPD and the Green Party are openly backing down. The promise of a compulsory vaccine made by President Olaf Scholes in early March can no longer be kept.Daily glassWith reference to alliance circles. Bundestag and Bundesrat made a quick introduction to the timetable and complex legal issues.

There should be a “comprehensive orientation debate” in the Bundestock only on January 26th or 27th. However, due to the carnival, the meetings of the parliamentarians were limited to one week in February and no decision could be taken before March 14. Since the Federal Council, which is represented by members of the governments of the 16 federal states, will not meet again until April 8, the mandatory vaccination can only be decided later.

In simple terms: it does not work before the beginning of May – at least without special meetings – with mandatory vaccination.

Austria and Germany are committed to the corona vaccine

There are problems. Governments in Germany and Austria currently enforce compulsory vaccination. In Germany, Federal Justice Minister Marco Bushman (44, FPD) speeds up. “The Bundestack must decide soon whether the vaccine should be introduced, and if so, for whom,” Bushman said, adding that his own party of three traffic light parties (SPD, Greens, FDP) was in conflict with the proposed law. “Sunday Movie”. If the MPs agree, he wants to “expedite” the need for the vaccine.

Hope in Austria too. Federal Chancellor Carl Nehammer (49, ÖVP) is already adamant on this point. “Vaccination is mandatory,” Nehammer said in an interview Saturday.

Above all: Parliament is clearly behind him. In addition to the government, the Social Democratic SPÖ, the largest opposition party, is in favor of elevating the parliamentary committee to vote on the Liberal Nios National Council.

But even though Swiss neighbors get vaccinated in the spring, they face two problems.

1.) Vaccination requirement may take a while

Reason: Omigron. The sensitivity of the move is increasingly questionable because the variant is highly contagious to those who have been vaccinated, and the DPA’s constitutional lawyer Heinz Meyer said Thursday: “If the vaccine does not adequately protect the health system, then the vaccine will not be mandatory.”

Omigron wave should also subside in the spring, and the Govit-19 disease caused by the corona virus may be contagious later and no longer represent a heavy burden on the health system.

No one can say for sure at this time, but experts express considerable doubts that the general mandatory vaccination in the spring is still needed and that it is compliant with fundamental rights.

2.) Courts may cancel compulsory vaccination

In both countries, compulsory vaccination can be collected by constitutional judges. In Germany, just before Christmas, the first constitutional complaint against the need for corona vaccine for health and nursing staff was filed.

The SPD Parliamentary Committee wants to hold consultations with members of the ethics committee, the Federal Data Protection Commissioner and lawyers next week. “We want to have a full discussion on such important detailed questions as the need for a vaccine register,” said Dirk Wise, 38, who is in charge of the compulsory vaccination program at Tagesspiegel’s SPD parliamentary committee. .

In Austria, privacy advocates have already been harshly critical of the government’s compulsory vaccination law. Tens of thousands of letters came to Parliament, including several series of letters from vaccination suspects.

Is it neutral?

In Austria, the legislative process is already well advanced and alternative plans are already on the table. Elga GmbH, which is responsible for the e-vaccination pass, recommends the use of time delays for the “vouchers-funded financial incentive system for all those with the three-part vaccine”.

Despite all the problems related to the planned vaccine requirement: Austria and Germany are already in a better position than Switzerland when it comes to vaccine development. 71 percent of the population in Germany and 72 percent in Austria are fully vaccinated – only 67 percent in Switzerland. In terms of decisive booster vaccines against the Omigran variant, Germany and Austria are 13 points ahead of Switzerland.