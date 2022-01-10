January 10, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Corona vaccine compulsory in Germany and Austria: introduction is questionable

Arzu 41 mins ago 5 min read

  • 1/12

    President Olaf Scholes believed that vaccinations would be mandatory in early March – but the schedule seems too tight.

  • 2/12

    His Austrian colleague Carl Nehammer wants to maintain the need for the vaccine.

  • 11/12

    Despite all the problems related to the planned vaccine requirement: Austria and Germany are already in a better position than Switzerland when it comes to vaccine development. 71 (D) and 72 (A) percent of the population are fully vaccinated – only 67 percent in Switzerland.

  • 12/12

    In terms of decisive booster vaccines against the Omikron variant, both countries are 13 (D) and 14 (A) percentage points higher than Switzerland.

This has been the most controversial legal proposal in recent years: the Corona-Implicit. Although Switzerland does not want to know anything about it yet, neighboring governments are making progress.

In Germany, according to Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholes (63, SPD), the general compulsory vaccination is approximately “from the beginning of March”.

See also  "Interim practices" - Geneva wants to ban "treatment withdrawal" for homosexuality - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The samba show with bare skin caused a stir in Saudi Arabia

9 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Researchers want to find a new corona variant

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Corona virus: A new type of deltacron has been discovered in Cyprus

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

5 min read

Corona vaccine compulsory in Germany and Austria: introduction is questionable

41 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

The samba show with bare skin caused a stir in Saudi Arabia

9 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Researchers want to find a new corona variant

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Corona virus: A new type of deltacron has been discovered in Cyprus

1 day ago Arzu