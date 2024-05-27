Carlo Agudis Nomination: A Classification. – message

Deeply religious, Carlo Agutis died of leukemia at the age of 15. 18 years later, he is on his way to canonization. SRF religion editor Judith Wippler explains how canonization happens and why the Roman Catholic Church wants to make him a patron of the Internet.

Judith Wippler Head of Religious Department, Radio SRF

Judith Wippler is a Reformed theologian and since 2014 has been the team leader of the religion department at Radio SRF. He has been a member of the faculty since 2000.

Why was Carlo Agudis canonized?

Carlo Agudis was a devout young man who always went to mass. He created his own website: where he documents and collects so-called “Eucharistic Miracles”. This made him known and famous all over the world. That is why hundreds of thousands, especially younger Catholics, worship him. It is clear that the troubled Roman Catholic Church could only love such an impeccable young celebrity. Pictures of Saints show him in a more modern way: on a mountain bike and on a computer.

How does such an appointment work?

The path to canonization is strictly prescribed by the Roman Catholic Church. First, he or she must be sanctified. Carlo was spared in 2020 thanks to a miracle: a Brazilian boy was reportedly cured of congenital pancreatitis in 2013 after touching a piece of Carlo Aguttis’ clothing. Sainthood requires another miracle. In Carlo’s case, a mother prayed at her daughter’s grave for her recovery. The next day she woke up from the coma. Now Pope Francis has confirmed this second posthumous miracle.

Purana: In 2020, Carlo Agutis was liberated after his first miraculous healing.

Is it common for the Church to recognize “modern” miracles?

Unless it is a martyr, it requires a miracle that the Pope cannot rationally explain and approve. It remains a defining feature of Roman Catholic liturgy even today. But Pope Francis has added something new. He believes that people who risk their lives in self-sacrificing service to others, such as nurses or doctors in war zones, will soon be recognized as saints, even without “miracles.”

Why should Carlo Agudis be the patron saint of the Internet?

Bakers, blacksmiths, teachers – everything in the Roman Catholic Church has patron saints you can ask for help and support in heaven. There are currently no obvious supporters on the Internet. Two “classic” saints are running: Joan of Arc, literally Joan of Arc with sword in hand. He is the patron saint of telecommunications, radio and telecommunications. Also: Isidore of Seville (died 636) because of his great knowledge. He wrote a kind of encyclopedia that listed all the knowledge available at that time. That also applies. Carlo Agudis is best suited for social media as a “Godly Influencer”.

A 15-year-old boy has become a saint so far?

No. Even in ancient times, young children were victims of Christian persecution along with their families and were therefore considered saints. The 11- and 12-year-olds of Fatima are prominent in modern times and have been canonized by Pope Francis, where Mary is said to have appeared. This made Fatima the second largest Marian shrine in Europe after Lourdes. Both these children died of the Spanish flu in 1918. They were also canonized after many miracles were reported as a result of their intercession with God.