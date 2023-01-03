Benedict XVI: Buried as Pope

Two days before the funeral and burial of Benedict XVI. († 95) Vatican announces new details. A pontiff emeritus has the same ritual and burial as a pope.

The Holy See has released more details about Benedict XVI’s funeral and burial. († 95) made public. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters on Tuesday that a papal-like ceremony and funeral will take place.

However, there are minor changes to the regular ceremony. Among other things, prayers actually intended to be distributed in a ceremony for a conference to elect a successor. A papal election will not take place as Francis remains in office as the current pope.

Benedict is buried in the bastion of St. Peter’s Basilica

Benedict’s body was to be laid to rest Wednesday evening in a cypress coffin. He currently lies in state at St. Peter’s Basilica for the faithful to bid farewell to him. Benedict will no longer be seen at the funeral procession in St Peter’s Square on Thursday.

Pope Francis will lead the Mass, Bruni said. However, as the 86-year-old Argentine has been suffering from knee pain, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re will celebrate the church celebration at the altar. However, Francis will preach.

After the service, according to Bruni, the casket will be taken to St. Peter’s Basilica. In the camera, it is placed in a zinc case, which is finally placed in its future resting place in the grotto of St. Peter’s Basilica. (SDA)