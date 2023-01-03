January 3, 2023

Benedict XVI: Buried as Pope

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

However, some prayers are omitted

Benedict XVI is buried as Pope

Two days before the funeral and burial of Benedict XVI. († 95) Vatican announces new details. A pontiff emeritus has the same ritual and burial as a pope.

1/11

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the Vatican announced Tuesday. († 95) Buried as Pope.

The Holy See has released more details about Benedict XVI’s funeral and burial. († 95) made public. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters on Tuesday that a papal-like ceremony and funeral will take place.

However, there are minor changes to the regular ceremony. Among other things, prayers actually intended to be distributed in a ceremony for a conference to elect a successor. A papal election will not take place as Francis remains in office as the current pope.

