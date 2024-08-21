Barack Obama: “America is ready for a new chapter – for Kamala Harris”

The American Democratic Convention Heading into the second round on Tuesday. After President Joe Biden He spoke to the delegatesNow attention turns to presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walls.

Had he run again, he wouldn’t have delivered the speech until the fourth day: Joe Biden on the first day of the Democratic convention. (August 19, 2024) Photo: Annabelle Gordon (Keystone)

The convention is an opportunity for Democrats to tell the American people why their candidate is a better choice for the White House than Republican rival Donald Trump.

Obama’s speech

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, returned to their old home in Chicago to support Harris on stage. The Obamas are expected to headline the second night of the convention. Biden, who served as vice president for eight years under Obama, will not participate. He left after the speech.

According to Harris’ campaign team, Michelle Obama is expected to highlight how Harris’ experience and values ​​qualify him as a potential president. So her husband will focus on what Democrats need to do to defeat Trump in the November election.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama hug during an event at the White House in April 2022. Photo: Caroline Castor (Keystone)

In addition to the Obamas, Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is scheduled to deliver a speech on Tuesday. If his wife wins the election, both will make history: Harris the first woman to lead America — and Emhoff the first “gentleman first” in the country’s history.

The program will also include a speech by Illinois Governor JP Pritzker. A hopeful for future US elections, Walls was one of the names considered as possible “running mates” before he was chosen as his running mate.

“A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

That’s the theme for Tuesday’s events, according to organizers. The phrase represents a new generation of Democrats. After Monday was dominated by the potential of a Harris presidency and the accomplishments of incumbent Joe Biden, organizers are ready to move on to the next level.

The second gentleman in Chicago is Doug Emhoff and the presidential candidate is Vice President Kamala Harris. (August 19, 2024) Photo: Gabriel Lurie (Keystone)

Organizers described Tuesday evening as an opportunity to underscore the differences between Harris’ forward-looking strategy and Trump’s less positive view of America’s future. On Monday, Democrats want to allow “everyday Americans” to have their say and give performers a platform as the party convention continues — except for party officials and office holders.

More objections

More protests have been announced near the venue in the coming days. Monday A few dozen demonstrators broke through security barriers in the Gaza Strip as they broke away from a larger group protesting against the war. Some masked demonstrators dragged parts of the barricade to a park near the United Center, where the party conference is being held. Arrests were made.

Thousands of activists were expected to travel to Chicago. They hope to draw attention to causes like protecting abortion rights, fighting economic inequality, and the war in Gaza. Protests are planned for every day of the party convention. A cease-fire in the Gaza Strip remains on the priority list of most activists, although a variety of groups have declared their desire.

Trump’s counter-plan will continue

On Monday, Trump and his “running mate” JD Vance Tour independently of each other, especially in contested states, so as not to completely leave the Democrats’ spotlight. Trump heads to Howell, Michigan for an event focused on crime and safety. Vance will attend a similar event in Kenosha, Wisconsin. On Monday, members of Trump’s campaign team will hold press events on the sidelines of the Democratic convention — under the slogan “Make America Safe Again.” (DPA)