August 21, 2024

After hair transplant: Passenger removed from plane in Miami

Terence Abbott

MiamiBleeding from the head, he refused to leave the plane

A man who was bleeding after a hair transplant was arrested in the US when he refused to get off a plane.

Van

  • In Miami, a couple was ejected from a flight after the male passenger had a bleeding head wound.

  • This is due to the man’s previous hair transplant surgery.

  • Both refused to voluntarily leave the plane and were led away in handcuffs.

It was not the day of Eugenio Ernesto Hernández-Garnier and his companion: The two had planned to fly from Miami to Las Vegas, but Hernández-Garnier suffered bleeding on the head and were escorted off the plane. In handcuffs, Sky News reports. Hernandez-Garnier had previously undergone a hair transplant, and the effects are still visible, as documented in the mugshot.

Local media reported that the incident took place on Tuesday at the Miami airport. Staff were concerned about the condition of the man’s head: possible contamination with bodily fluids was feared.

Bandages are not included

The 27-year-old passenger said he did not have any new bandages to treat the wound. Both refused to leave the plane. “If we can’t fly, no one else can,” the woman told the crew, according to an arrest report.

The police were called on board and warned that the two would be arrested. But both resisted. The woman began livestreaming the incident on TikTok, and the two were eventually led away in handcuffs and taken off an American Airlines flight to Las Vegas.

