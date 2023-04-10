Around the world: 81-year-old friends traveled around the world in 80 days

The adventure of their lives These 81-year-old best friends traveled around the world in 80 days Sandy Hazelip and Ellie Hamby have traveled the world together. The two grandmothers and best friends became even closer than they already were. Published 10. April 2023, 16:21

Sandy Hazelip and Ellie Hamby traveled around the world in 80 days.

The 81-year-old duo wanted to step out of their comfort zone and experience real adventure.

On their way, the two seniors’ world travel became popular on platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Tiktok.

When Sandy Haylip suggested a round-the-world trip to her longtime friend Ellie Hamby for her milestone birthday, the 81-year-old was immediately drawn to the idea. She said, “Ellie, why don’t we go around the world in 80 days when we’re 80?” Hamby recalled in a recent interview with NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Although The covid-19 pandemic The two friends were forced to postpone their plans until after they reached the age of 80, they were finally able to start their long journey. On January 11, 2023, at the age of 81, the two left their home in Dallas, Texas to begin their journey. First stop: Antarctica. From there, the two women set out on a journey around the world in 80 days, which took them to the Northern Lights in Lapland at the North Pole, to the deserts of Africa and the ancient buildings of Rome.

“We don’t want to go out of our comfort zone”

The friends, who met 23 years ago while on medical duty in Zambia, recently sat down with Today.com for a Zoom interview. A lean and well-considered budget led Hampi and Haselip to approach their trip with the spirit of a true cruise. What is the average cost of their hotels per night? Only $29 per person.

“We don’t want our comfort zone. We want an adventure,” Hamby explains of the decision to spend less on luxury hotel amenities and more on mileage. “You don’t necessarily stay at big hotel chains. In other countries, the best hotels are local establishments. Could be someone’s house. Maybe it’s the smaller places, but that’s where you can save the most money and have the most fun.”

“We’ve Got Closer”

Both grandmothers rode husky-drawn sleds in Finland, flew high in a hot air balloon in Egypt and spent time looking for wallabies in Australia. For six days they explored the streets of Bali, and for two days they endured a rocky journey. The infamous Drake route to stand

“We were together 24/7 for 80 days and had a great adventure,” says Hampi. “It brought us even closer than we already were. We were both widows and both had the best husbands in the world. And then we made the best friends in the world.”

