America owns “Russia’s Alpine assets” in their view – and strikes back at Switzerland. In return, the Federal Council must suspend the expensive purchase of US fighter jets until the crisis is over.

Terence Abbott 28 mins ago 2 min read
Switzerland has decided to buy the US F-35 fighter jet – and we’ve accepted a dispute with our neighbors France. But the Americans owe us that favor by attacking our financial center after the airline deal was sealed.

It’s about billions of Russian oligarch funds in Swiss accounts. Letter after letter from the G-7 countries – Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States – was sent to our national government in which they accused Switzerland of not being strong enough in its pursuit of oligarchy funds. Now there is a direct threat of trouble from the United States, after the brash attack by the US ambassador in Bern, who sees every Russian with a Swiss bank account as an oligarch close to Putin.

A committee of the US Senate heard the so-called US Helsinki Commission: “Russia’s Assets in the Alps”, as you can read in the last few days.

Under this heading, money laundering and sanctions evasion in Switzerland are to be investigated, as well as the “significant role of the Federation” in money laundering in Russia. The topic of this grotesque event is actually synonymous with prejudice against Switzerland.

But it gets even better: an investor who has been fighting against the Swiss financial center for years, a journalist and an NGO from Ukraine have been called as witnesses.

So please this is not an investigation, this is a sarcastic joke.

The investigation was as intense as the Russian program experiments under Stalin.

No matter how much Russian money we block, it’s currently around 7.5 billion Swiss francs, and it won’t be enough for publicity-seeking US senators and this unspeakable Helsinki Commission. In the end, it’s about shooting the Swiss financial center. This has already been achieved at Ticino in Lugano.

America needs to sweep past its own front door and focus on the coastal oasis in Delaware. How much money is hidden or laundered there?

And Switzerland should stop thinking of Americans as allies. They don’t. As a result, billions worth of fighter jet purchases must now be put on hold – until America’s whining about Switzerland and the Russians stops.

But our central councilors do not have the courage to do so.

