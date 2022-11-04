November 4, 2022

Ambulance ban: Are climate activists going to jail?

Terence Abbott 35 mins ago 2 min read

Rescue workers blocked in Berlin – cyclist brain dead

Will climate activists go to jail for this?

Rescue workers arrive late to a cyclist who fell under a concrete mixer in an accident in Berlin. Climate activists staged roadblocks. Police are now investigating. What punishments does the pervert face? A lawyer explains.

1/6

A cyclist fell under a concrete mixer in Berlin.

Climate action with dire consequences. Activists of the Last Generation group blocked a city highway in Berlin on Monday. At the same time, the cyclist (44) fell under the concrete mixer and sustained serious injuries. A special vehicle of the fire brigade, with the help of which the heavy truck was being lifted, got stuck in the traffic due to weather action, unable to pass through. According to the newspaper “Tagesspiegel”, the emergency services of the fire brigade were at the scene of the accident 19 minutes later – 7 to 9 valuable minutes were lost in this way.

On Thursday, the injured cyclist († 44) was declared brain dead. A 63-year-old man and a 59-year-old man are now being questioned, a spokesman for the German Press Agency said on Tuesday.

