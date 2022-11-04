Ambulance ban: Are climate activists going to jail?

Rescue workers arrive late to a cyclist who fell under a concrete mixer in an accident in Berlin. Climate activists staged roadblocks. Police are now investigating. What punishments does the pervert face? A lawyer explains.

Climate action with dire consequences. Activists of the Last Generation group blocked a city highway in Berlin on Monday. At the same time, the cyclist (44) fell under the concrete mixer and sustained serious injuries. A special vehicle of the fire brigade, with the help of which the heavy truck was being lifted, got stuck in the traffic due to weather action, unable to pass through. According to the newspaper “Tagesspiegel”, the emergency services of the fire brigade were at the scene of the accident 19 minutes later – 7 to 9 valuable minutes were lost in this way.

On Thursday, the injured cyclist († 44) was declared brain dead. A 63-year-old man and a 59-year-old man are now being questioned, a spokesman for the German Press Agency said on Tuesday.

Will responsible climate stickers end up behind bars? “A prison sentence is not ruled out in principle,” lawyer Dominic Brundley (40) tells Blick. A roadblock involves coercion among other things. “This is where people can no longer escape the siege.” There is a risk of fines or imprisonment.

Three possible facts

Various factors play a role in the decision. Blick’s lawyer: “The assessment includes how difficult the circumstances of the crime are, what the motives are and whether the person has a criminal record.” If you have a criminal record, you are more likely to go to jail. In this case, climate activists face up to three years in prison.

According to Brindley, the following facts in particular may be met in such a case: “Obstruction of official action. Ignoring emergency assistance and disrupting public transport. » What matters is the intention behind it. Brändli to Blick: “These facts call into question if climate activists have seen or heard a fire engine, so that urgent action is underway.” Opponents may then argue with a deliberate obstruction of recovery.

The vehicle may have gone undetected by the operatives and they were unaware of the expedition. In this case, the prosecutor considers additional punishment due to the waiting ambulance.

The fatal incident sparked a heated debate in Germany. This is clear to the Berlin police: this kind of activity endangers people. “Now you have to say goodbye to the fairy tale of benign resistance,” Berlin police spokesman Benjamin Gendrow told “Bild”. “Anyone who obstructs traffic routes is willing to compromise internal security and make those in need wait longer for help from the police and fire brigade.”