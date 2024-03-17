According to state media, Putin won with 87 percent of the vote

The Kremlin is apparently pulling out all the stops in the presidential election: In addition to intimidation of the military and coercion of civil servants to vote for Putin, election officials plan to use secret ink to whitewash the result. This was reported by the Russian opposition party Sirena.

Sources in Kursk and Rostov-on-Don describe how pens “with a secret in them” were handed out when polling stations were set up. The writing instrument came in boxes with the logo of the Russian Election Commission.

A cross on a ballot paper can be removed in seconds using a lighter. telegram

The video shows how the fraud takes place: Voters fill the form with their details and mark their preferred candidate. If it doesn't benefit Vladimir Putin, the ink on the paper can be burned with a standard lighter.