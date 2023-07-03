July 3, 2023

A tourist leaves his daughter (5) with strangers at a hotel for several days

Terence Abbott

Holidays with a child are different than holidays without children. But one mother didn’t like it too much: she left her drunken five-year-old daughter in a hotel with strangers for several days. “Mallorca Zeitung” reported on this.

The 45-year-old was on holiday with her daughter in Manacor, Mallorca. At the hotel, the girl met a girl her age and played with her. The mother left her daughter with the rest of the family, strangers to her, to drink liters of beer.

She did this for several days, each time getting more drunk. The hotel staff decided to stop serving him alcohol, so the mother hoarded it in a supermarket.

All the while the other family took care of the daughter. She fed her, watched her while she was in the pool, and even bought her flotation devices. Eventually the family had enough and called the police.

Then the police officers came and knocked on the mother’s hotel room door. She refused to open it at first. When she finally gave in, she was so drunk she couldn’t stand. He was arrested for neglecting wards.

The girl was first taken to a government sanctuary. The next day, the father went to Mallorca and picked up his child and took him home.

