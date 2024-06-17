A tough quiz moves on to the next round

QDH: Fresh with a hat!
Build:
Dear Huberquizzers
Watson now has an avatar generator. It lets you create new profile pictures… and has about 40 trillion different options.
One of the countless hats is our lively (hilarious, but slightly cheesy) quiz: “QDH Hat”.
The typical quartet of club goers: friendship, lots of love and a thick neck.Image: Watson Avatar Generator
What is “Quizz den Huber”?
Yes. Of course, you can keep your beloved, long-established avatars. There is no obligation to participate. We love you with your original profile pictures.
So, on to the quiz:
Watson editorial team on song selection
Video: Watson/Alina Kilongan, Michael Shepherd
Best pictures of 2024 European Football Championship
He’s the King of Burgdorf – yes, really!
Video: Watson
You may also be interested in:
“Who Wants to Be a Billionaire?” Big success stories. And then there are the big crash stories. When candidate Torben Schnepper-Chimento sat in Günther Jauch’s chair, there were both – almost simultaneously.
“Wannabe pop culture fanatic. Zombie advocate. Entrepreneur. Internet evangelist. Alcohol fanatic. Typical travel buff.”
More Stories
Vertical Farm Emirates Bustanica: A computer-controlled salad and herb oasis from Emirates
A weight loss injectable pill will soon be available
“FLiRT” is on the rise: New corona strains are spreading fast – what you need to know