A tough quiz moves on to the next round

Dear Huberquizzers

Watson now has an avatar generator. It lets you create new profile pictures… and has about 40 trillion different options.

One of the countless hats is our lively (hilarious, but slightly cheesy) quiz: “QDH Hat”.

The typical quartet of club goers: friendship, lots of love and a thick neck.Image: Watson Avatar Generator

What is “Quizz den Huber”? At Quizz den Huber, you have the chance to compete against our smartest employee (Daniel Huber) in a quiz. We ask about classic general education topics like geography, history, arts & culture. With a few exceptions, the quiz is every Sunday at 8pm on watson.ch.

Yes. Of course, you can keep your beloved, long-established avatars. There is no obligation to participate. We love you with your original profile pictures.

So, on to the quiz: