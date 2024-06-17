June 17, 2024

Columbus Post

Complete News World

A tough quiz moves on to the next round

Terence Abbott 11 mins ago 2 min read
A tough quiz moves on to the next round

QDH: Fresh with a hat!

Build:

Patrick Tockweiler
Patrick Tockweiler

follow me

Dear Huberquizzers

Watson now has an avatar generator. It lets you create new profile pictures… and has about 40 trillion different options.

One of the countless hats is our lively (hilarious, but slightly cheesy) quiz: “QDH Hat”.

The typical quartet of club goers: friendship, lots of love and a thick neck.

The typical quartet of club goers: friendship, lots of love and a thick neck.Image: Watson Avatar Generator

What is “Quizz den Huber”?

At Quizz den Huber, you have the chance to compete against our smartest employee (Daniel Huber) in a quiz. We ask about classic general education topics like geography, history, arts & culture. With a few exceptions, the quiz is every Sunday at 8pm on watson.ch.

Yes. Of course, you can keep your beloved, long-established avatars. There is no obligation to participate. We love you with your original profile pictures.

So, on to the quiz:

Watson editorial team on song selection

Video: Watson/Alina Kilongan, Michael Shepherd

Best pictures of 2024 European Football Championship

1 / 26

Best pictures of 2024 European Football Championship

A goal and they shout “football comes home” again.

quelle: Keystone / Gareth Fuller

Share on FacebookShare on X

He’s the King of Burgdorf – yes, really!

Video: Watson

You may also be interested in:

See also  Packing list and equipment - to be included

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Vertical Farm Emirates Bustanica: A computer-controlled salad and herb oasis from Emirates

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

A weight loss injectable pill will soon be available

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

“FLiRT” is on the rise: New corona strains are spreading fast – what you need to know

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

A tough quiz moves on to the next round

11 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Vertical Farm Emirates Bustanica: A computer-controlled salad and herb oasis from Emirates

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

A weight loss injectable pill will soon be available

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

“FLiRT” is on the rise: New corona strains are spreading fast – what you need to know

1 day ago Terence Abbott