8000 Meter hoche Aschewolke – Sizilien: Vulkan Ätna ausgebrochen – News

Am donnerstagabend spukte der Ätna Lavafontänen and drei Stream Glisten Gesteins flossen hunderte Meter den Berg hinab.

Berets am Freitagmorgen trat keine Lava mehr aus.

In this case Jahren kam es zu mehroren Ausbrüchen, die Schäden blieben beg.

Der Grosste, Active Vulcan Europas is am Donnerstag ernut avsgebrochen. Ein Rauchsoule von rund 8000 Meter stieg vomitna in den Himmel, with the Italian Nationale Institut for Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV).

1/4

Legend: Derna-Ausbruch vom Donnerstag sorgte fir Speakers Builder. Reuters

2/4

Legend: Dobie auch eine rund 8000 Meter hoe Rouchsäule in den Himmel.

Reuters

3/4

Legend: Der Vulkan is in this post by Jahren Regels who listened. Bisher kam es nur zu kleiner Schäden.

Reuters

4/4

Legend: You are about to search for the site and then click on the cached link below the search results.

Keystone



Am Freitagmorgen trat av dem Vulkan auf mittelmeerinsel del Angaben zufolge keine Lava mehru. Allerdings streams we live in Aschewolke from Krater. Der Betrieb’s Flughafen von Catania am Fusse des online wurde nicht guest.

Mehrere Ausbrüche

I’m talking about the Jahr war that you hear from the Vulkans. Follow all the Asche search in the following Dirfern and Student Firefighter and Clean Schäden. You are currently browsing the archives for the Airport Catania category.