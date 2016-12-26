Latest Videos
Trump says his business is great! Do you believe him?
Donald Trump says his business is "great," and you'll have to trust him on that. more ...
Ohio’s high court dismisses media lawsuit over bodycam video
The Ohio Supreme Court dismissed a public information lawsuit Tuesday without ruling on its argument that video from police body cameras are public record and should be released on request. more ...
CCS dedicated to serving students, building on academics and infrastructure
With the passage of Issue 57, Columbus City Schools will receive much-needed resources to further build upon the success of its students in the classroom more ...
About That Car: 2017 Nissan Armada
The Armada had a full-box all steel frame. more ...
Ugly / Epic
‘Bo’ and ‘Woody’ would be proud about “The Game” on Saturday – The Ohio State Buckeyes vs. TTUN (That Team Up North). more ...
Toni Morrison receives Bellow Award for lifetime achievement
Toni Morrison received a lifetime achievement award Thursday night from the PEN American Center more ...
Health insurance choices slim
Americans in the health insurance markets created by President Barack Obama's law will have less choice next year than any time since the program started more ...
BBB Center for Character Ethics Announces the 2016 Torch Awards for Ethics Recipients
Better Business Bureau Center for Character Ethics® will honor three organizations at the 2016 Torch Awards for Ethics℠ Luncheon more ...
Kansas group to explore issues faced by religious minorities
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- The University of Kansas Student Senate is forming a group to explore issues that religious minorities face on campus. Student Body President Stephonn Alcorn said Thursday in a letter to student senators that the committee will create a survey to gauge students' accommodations for relig more ...