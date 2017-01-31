Latest Videos

The Latest: Trump fires acting attorney general

President Donald Trump has fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she announced she would not defend his controversial immigration order. ...

Trump order on refugees, Muslims sparks confusion, worry

Confusion, worry and outrage grew Saturday as President Donald Trump's crackdown on refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries took effect. ...

Hundreds of thousands of women around the world decry Trump

Turnout was so big that the original march route alongside the National Mall was packed, and instead of trekking en masse to the Ellipse by the White House as planned, the proteste ...

King Day highlights transition from Obama to Trump

In more than one venue Monday, speakers and attendees expressed reservations about President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming administration, some even raising the specter of th ...

Obama speech marks unofficial countdown for Black Americans

LaKeitha Carlos was at home in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon and decided to check the flights to Chicago, just in case. ...

UPDATE — FBI: Airport gunman traveled to Florida for massacre

The Iraq war veteran accused of killing five travelers and wounding six others at a busy international airport in Florida appears to have traveled there specifically to carry out t ...

Our Story — Big Picture

Since opening in 1975 on Mt. Vernon Avenue, Nelson Crawley has operated his Crawley’s Custom Picture Framing & Art Gallery. After 42 years, he is retiring and selling the property ...

Trump announces ‘major’ voter fraud investigation

President Donald Trump tweeted early Wednesday that he is ordering a "major investigation" into voter fraud. more ...

Trump order on refugees, Muslims sparks confusion, worry

Confusion, worry and outrage grew Saturday as President Donald Trump's crackdown on refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries took effect. more ...

Our Story — Big Picture

Since opening in 1975 on Mt. Vernon Avenue, Nelson Crawley has operated his Crawley’s Custom Picture Framing & Art Gallery. After 42 years, he is retiring and selling the property and business. more ...

About That Car: 2017 Nissan Armada

The Armada had a full-box all steel frame. more ...

Ohio State offense falls flat in blowout loss to Clemson

The Buckeyes' Urban Meyer was shut out for the first time in his illustrious head coaching career. more ...

Toni Morrison receives Bellow Award for lifetime achievement

Toni Morrison received a lifetime achievement award Thursday night from the PEN American Center more ...

U.S. health officials cancel climate conference; don’t say why

The government's top public health agency has canceled a conference next month on climate change and health but isn't saying why publicly. more ...

BBB Center for Character Ethics Announces the 2016 Torch Awards for Ethics Recipients

Better Business Bureau Center for Character Ethics® will honor three organizations at the 2016 Torch Awards for Ethics℠ Luncheon more ...

King Cuts

Kicking up the grill for Father's Day. more ...

Kansas group to explore issues faced by religious minorities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- The University of Kansas Student Senate is forming a group to explore issues that religious minorities face on campus. Student Body President Stephonn Alcorn said Thursday in a letter to student senators that the committee will create a survey to gauge students' accommodations for relig more ...

