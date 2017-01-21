Latest Videos
King Day highlights transition from Obama to Trump
In more than one venue Monday, speakers and attendees expressed reservations about President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming administration, some even raising the specter of the Ku Klux Klan. more ...
Hundreds of thousands of women around the world decry Trump
Turnout was so big that the original march route alongside the National Mall was packed, and instead of trekking en masse to the Ellipse by the White House as planned, the protesters were told to make their way there on their own by way of other streets. more ...
Our Story — Big Picture
Since opening in 1975 on Mt. Vernon Avenue, Nelson Crawley has operated his Crawley’s Custom Picture Framing & Art Gallery. After 42 years, he is retiring and selling the property and business. more ...
About That Car: 2017 Nissan Armada
The Armada had a full-box all steel frame. more ...
Ohio State offense falls flat in blowout loss to Clemson
The Buckeyes' Urban Meyer was shut out for the first time in his illustrious head coaching career. more ...
Toni Morrison receives Bellow Award for lifetime achievement
Toni Morrison received a lifetime achievement award Thursday night from the PEN American Center more ...
Health insurance choices slim
Americans in the health insurance markets created by President Barack Obama's law will have less choice next year than any time since the program started more ...
BBB Center for Character Ethics Announces the 2016 Torch Awards for Ethics Recipients
Better Business Bureau Center for Character Ethics® will honor three organizations at the 2016 Torch Awards for Ethics℠ Luncheon more ...
Kansas group to explore issues faced by religious minorities
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- The University of Kansas Student Senate is forming a group to explore issues that religious minorities face on campus. Student Body President Stephonn Alcorn said Thursday in a letter to student senators that the committee will create a survey to gauge students' accommodations for relig more ...