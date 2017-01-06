Latest Videos
Rangel: Trump presidency like ‘a bad dream’
"I keep waking up thinking that it's a dream, bad dream..." more ...
UPDATE — FBI: Airport gunman traveled to Florida for massacre
The Iraq war veteran accused of killing five travelers and wounding six others at a busy international airport in Florida appears to have traveled there specifically to carry out the attack more ...
Our Story — Big Picture
Since opening in 1975 on Mt. Vernon Avenue, Nelson Crawley has operated his Crawley’s Custom Picture Framing & Art Gallery. After 42 years, he is retiring and selling the property and business. more ...
About That Car: 2017 Nissan Armada
The Armada had a full-box all steel frame. more ...
Ohio State offense falls flat in blowout loss to Clemson
The Buckeyes' Urban Meyer was shut out for the first time in his illustrious head coaching career. more ...
Toni Morrison receives Bellow Award for lifetime achievement
Toni Morrison received a lifetime achievement award Thursday night from the PEN American Center more ...
Health insurance choices slim
Americans in the health insurance markets created by President Barack Obama's law will have less choice next year than any time since the program started more ...
BBB Center for Character Ethics Announces the 2016 Torch Awards for Ethics Recipients
Better Business Bureau Center for Character Ethics® will honor three organizations at the 2016 Torch Awards for Ethics℠ Luncheon more ...
Kansas group to explore issues faced by religious minorities
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- The University of Kansas Student Senate is forming a group to explore issues that religious minorities face on campus. Student Body President Stephonn Alcorn said Thursday in a letter to student senators that the committee will create a survey to gauge students' accommodations for relig more ...