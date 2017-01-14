Latest Videos

Obama speech marks unofficial countdown for Black Americans

LaKeitha Carlos was at home in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon and decided to check the flights to Chicago, just in case. ...

UPDATE — FBI: Airport gunman traveled to Florida for massacre

The Iraq war veteran accused of killing five travelers and wounding six others at a busy international airport in Florida appears to have traveled there specifically to carry out t ...

Our Story — Big Picture

Since opening in 1975 on Mt. Vernon Avenue, Nelson Crawley has operated his Crawley’s Custom Picture Framing & Art Gallery. After 42 years, he is retiring and selling the property ...

Ohio State offense falls flat in blowout loss to Clemson

The Buckeyes' Urban Meyer was shut out for the first time in his illustrious head coaching career. ...

Rangel: Trump presidency like ‘a bad dream’

"I keep waking up thinking that it's a dream, bad dream..." ...

Ohio’s high court dismisses media lawsuit over bodycam video

The Ohio Supreme Court dismissed a public information lawsuit Tuesday without ruling on its argument that video from police body cameras are public record and should be released on ...

‘Obamacare’ holding its own

The administration said Wednesday that 6.4 million people have enrolled for subsidized private coverage through HealthCare.gov, ahead of last year's pace. ...

