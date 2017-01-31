Latest Videos
Trump announces ‘major’ voter fraud investigation
President Donald Trump tweeted early Wednesday that he is ordering a "major investigation" into voter fraud. more ...
Trump order on refugees, Muslims sparks confusion, worry
Confusion, worry and outrage grew Saturday as President Donald Trump's crackdown on refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries took effect. more ...
Our Story — Big Picture
Since opening in 1975 on Mt. Vernon Avenue, Nelson Crawley has operated his Crawley’s Custom Picture Framing & Art Gallery. After 42 years, he is retiring and selling the property and business. more ...
About That Car: 2017 Nissan Armada
The Armada had a full-box all steel frame. more ...
Ohio State offense falls flat in blowout loss to Clemson
The Buckeyes' Urban Meyer was shut out for the first time in his illustrious head coaching career. more ...
Toni Morrison receives Bellow Award for lifetime achievement
Toni Morrison received a lifetime achievement award Thursday night from the PEN American Center more ...
U.S. health officials cancel climate conference; don’t say why
The government's top public health agency has canceled a conference next month on climate change and health but isn't saying why publicly. more ...
BBB Center for Character Ethics Announces the 2016 Torch Awards for Ethics Recipients
Better Business Bureau Center for Character Ethics® will honor three organizations at the 2016 Torch Awards for Ethics℠ Luncheon more ...
Kansas group to explore issues faced by religious minorities
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- The University of Kansas Student Senate is forming a group to explore issues that religious minorities face on campus. Student Body President Stephonn Alcorn said Thursday in a letter to student senators that the committee will create a survey to gauge students' accommodations for relig more ...