Latest Videos

Ohio’s high court dismisses media lawsuit over bodycam video

The Ohio Supreme Court dismissed a public information lawsuit Tuesday without ruling on its argument that video from police body cameras are public record and should be released on ...

‘Obamacare’ holding its own

The administration said Wednesday that 6.4 million people have enrolled for subsidized private coverage through HealthCare.gov, ahead of last year's pace. ...

Trump says his business is great! Do you believe him?

Donald Trump says his business is "great," and you'll have to trust him on that. ...

Obama defending terrorism strategy before handover to Trump

President Barack Obama vigorously defended a counterterrorism strategy that relies on special forces and local U.S. partners to minimize America's military footprint ...

Ohioans stunned in aftermath of attack

In the hours following Monday morning’s attack on the campus of the Ohio State University, speculation began to spread about the attacker’s motivations ...

Ugly / Epic

‘Bo’ and ‘Woody’ would be proud about “The Game” on Saturday – The Ohio State Buckeyes vs. TTUN (That Team Up North). ...

AP Top 25 takeaways: A committee quandary and Heisman slip

Ohio State and Penn State are setting up for quite the potential problem for the College Football Playoff selection committee. ...

Trump says his business is great! Do you believe him?

Donald Trump says his business is "great," and you'll have to trust him on that.

Ohio’s high court dismisses media lawsuit over bodycam video

The Ohio Supreme Court dismissed a public information lawsuit Tuesday without ruling on its argument that video from police body cameras are public record and should be released on request.

CCS dedicated to serving students, building on academics and infrastructure

With the passage of Issue 57, Columbus City Schools will receive much-needed resources to further build upon the success of its students in the classroom

About That Car: 2017 Nissan Armada

The Armada had a full-box all steel frame.

Ugly / Epic

'Bo' and 'Woody' would be proud about "The Game" on Saturday – The Ohio State Buckeyes vs. TTUN (That Team Up North).

Toni Morrison receives Bellow Award for lifetime achievement

Toni Morrison received a lifetime achievement award Thursday night from the PEN American Center

Health insurance choices slim

Americans in the health insurance markets created by President Barack Obama's law will have less choice next year than any time since the program started

BBB Center for Character Ethics Announces the 2016 Torch Awards for Ethics Recipients

Better Business Bureau Center for Character Ethics® will honor three organizations at the 2016 Torch Awards for Ethics℠ Luncheon

King Cuts

Kicking up the grill for Father's Day.

Kansas group to explore issues faced by religious minorities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) -- The University of Kansas Student Senate is forming a group to explore issues that religious minorities face on campus. Student Body President Stephonn Alcorn said Thursday in a letter to student senators that the committee will create a survey to gauge students' accommodations for relig

