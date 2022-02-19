February 19, 2022

Vater von 14-jrigehrigem Tiktok-Star erschiesst Stalker – this war bewaffnet

Arzu 1 hour ago 3 min read

  • 1/5

    The 14-year-old Ava Majury has over one million followers on the Platform Tiktok.

  • 2/5

    Ein Fan war beson vin ihr. Always your blocker, rastete is out.

  • 4/5

    Nachdem er einem Mitschler Avas Uber einen Angriff auf den Tiktok-Star schrieb, …

  • 5/5

    … machte er sein Drohung wahr und schoss mit einer Schrotflinte durch di Hustür von Avas Familie. Avas Vater, ehemaliger Polizist, erschoss den 18-Jhrigen.

Im Jahr 2020 erstellte die damals 13-jihrige americanerin Ava Majury ein Tiktok-Account. Follow the trend of synchronization and synchronization with your inner world with the latest Jahr Uber Million Followers. Do not delete the file in any other form.

Vom 18-year-old Eric Rohan Justin wrote his regal Nachrichten on Snapchat and Instagram. Anfangs habe sie ihm ganz normal zurückgeschrieben. Ch Ich habe mein Fans immer geontwortet, mit Nachrichten wie ‹Hey, wie war dein Tag? New The New York Times.

