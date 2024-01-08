Former US General Ben Hodges takes a hard line against the West. “Ukraine has almost no ammunition, and Europe and the United States do not want to raise their ammunition production to a new level,” he criticized. “Editorial Network Germany” (RNT).
“Ukraine's dream scenario is now becoming a reality,” warns the 65-year-old. Russia is increasing its attacks and on the other hand has to ration its artillery shells. Attacks will be impossible – and positions will be very difficult to hold.
Compared to summer, Kiev can fire only ten percent of the corresponding ammunition. All is missing, Hodex says. The nearly 10,000 155 millimeter grenades that Germany has now supplied will only last for two days.
Hodges says it is “absurd” that Germany, France and Great Britain no longer produce munitions: “There is a lack of political will.” The political dispute over Ukraine-Hilde in the US and the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles in Germany show Putin and his cronies that “their strategy is working”.
“The problem is that there is no common definition of success,” the head of Ukraine's delegation to the European Parliament, Witold Vaskiikovsky, told RND. “For Ukraine, victory means the defeat of Russia and the liberation of all occupied territories, while many Western heads of state already see defeating Russian aggression as a victory.”
