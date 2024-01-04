Ukraine Ticker: Kiev is running out of air defense ammunition +++ Kremlin loses new radar system after first use

Ukrainian General Serhiy Nayev has warned that his country's air defense system is facing a severe shortage of ammunition. Ammunition for Ukraine's mobile air defense systems is currently sufficient to “withstand the next violent attack,” Najeev told AFP news agency on Wednesday during a visit to troops near Kiev. In the medium and long term, Ukraine “definitely needs help from the West to replenish its missile reserves.” It's “primarily about more ammo”.

“Of course we want to have more missiles for patriots and systems,” said the commander-in-chief of the Joint Ukrainian Armed Forces, responsible for mobile air defense units in the capital Kiev and in the north of Ukraine, referring to the United States. Patriotic Defense Organizations. Because the Russian military wants to “really take out the air defense system.”

A firefighter tries to extinguish a burning gas pipeline that was ignited by a Russian missile on January 2, 2024. Keystone

From Kiev's perspective, Russia's massive wave of attacks on Ukraine earlier in the year highlighted the urgency of Western supplies of air defense systems, combat drones and medium-range missiles.

Fighting between Kiev and Moscow has intensified in recent days. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he will increase attacks on military targets in Ukraine in response to Ukraine's attack on the Russian city of Belgorod.