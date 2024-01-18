January 18, 2024

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Ukraine Ticker: France Delivers More Rockets and Howitzers to Ukraine +++ NATO Organizes Major Maneuvers with 90,000 Soldiers

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 1 min read
Ukraine Ticker: France Delivers More Rockets and Howitzers to Ukraine +++ NATO Organizes Major Maneuvers with 90,000 Soldiers

Admiral Rob Bauer, head of the NATO military group, sees the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine as a turning point. As Ukraine fights an existential battle for its survival, Western forces and leaders must drastically change the way Kiev helps deter invading forces, he told a board meeting on Wednesday. Fear of democracy is also behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's justification for war.

At two days of talks in Brussels, NATO's top military officials are expected to unveil plans for this year's biggest military exercises since the Cold War. With them, NATO wants to demonstrate strength and a willingness to defend all members of the military alliance against attacks.

Bauer advocated a “whole of society approach” to tackle the challenge beyond military planning, against the backdrop of the increasingly dire military situation in Ukraine and the suspension of aid from the European Union and the United States.

“Public and private actors must shift their mindset from an era where everything can be planned, predictable, controllable and focused on efficiency to one where anything can happen at any moment. An era where we must expect the unexpected,” Bauer said at the start of the meeting. To be fully operational, NATO must be transformed.

See also  Johnson did not run again

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

“What Arnie went through would make for a really funny cop movie.”

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Exile to Rwanda: British PM escapes defeat

18 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Veronica Cowell: Viral Speedster Reveals Her Beauty Secrets

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

1 min read

Ukraine Ticker: France Delivers More Rockets and Howitzers to Ukraine +++ NATO Organizes Major Maneuvers with 90,000 Soldiers

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

“What Arnie went through would make for a really funny cop movie.”

10 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Exile to Rwanda: British PM escapes defeat

18 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Veronica Cowell: Viral Speedster Reveals Her Beauty Secrets

1 day ago Terence Abbott