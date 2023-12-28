Ukraine Overview: Kiev: Triples its own weapons production this year

Ukraine says it will significantly increase production of its military equipment after 2023, despite continued Russian airstrikes. “Overall, we have tripled our production this year,” Strategic Industry Minister Olexander Kamyshin told reporters in Kiev. Almost a third of the 4.9 percent economic growth was generated by arms companies. In total, about 300,000 workers are currently employed in 500 mostly private companies.

According to the minister, Kiev has, among other things, increased the production of mortar shells by 42 times. Production of cannonballs almost tripled. For grenades of NATO caliber of 155 millimeters, there is still a dependence on Western supplies. However, Kiev is in the process of setting up its own product. “We plan to switch to serial production next year,” announced Comishin. However, one problem is the procurement of gunpowder, which is in short supply worldwide.

In addition, Ukraine now produces six self-propelled howitzers of the “Bohtana” type every month. The minister said that the production of infantry fighting vehicles and armored vehicles has also increased significantly. However, it is still far from meeting your own needs. However, Herman Smetanin, head of the state arms company Ukroboronprom, admitted that no battle tanks had been produced. However, the repair capacity in the country has been expanded. Western tanks will also soon be repaired in Ukraine.

Ukraine was able to greatly increase its own production of artillery shells Keystone/ EPA/Maria Cenovilla

The lion's share of drones used in front-line operations already come from our own production. More than one million first-person view drones — hand-controlled drones that can track their flight through a camera on the device — are expected to be produced by 2024. In addition, more than 1,000 long-range drones with a range of 1,000 kilometers, capable of reaching destinations in Russia, are to be developed each year. The company's own rocket program is highly classified. “Believe me that my colleagues and I will spend enough time so that we have something to reach the Russian territory,” Kamishin emphasized.

Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for over 22 months. The country is still heavily dependent on Western arms supplies.