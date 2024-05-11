Ukraine News: Russia launches ground offensive in Kharkiv, according to Kiev.

The Ukrainian government reaffirmed the country’s aspirations to join the European Union on Europe Day, while Russia revived memories of the Soviet Union with a military parade. President Volodymyr Zelensky again called for Ukraine to join the European Union as soon as possible. “Our state, our people deserve it, and the European Union also needs this move – not just politically,” Zelensky said in his daily video address on Thursday. The EU derives its strength from not letting anyone who believes in European values ​​sit on its doorstep. Kiev believes in the fact that real accession negotiations will begin in June. EU members are expected to decide on opening negotiations after European elections in June.

In his message, Zelensky also thanked the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metzola. The fact that he traveled to Kiev on Europe Day to demonstrate his support for the country was an important signal. He spoke to Metzola about political and military assistance to Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, the fact that the joint press conference had to be interrupted by an aerial warning from Russia showed that Moscow, as opposed to Brussels, only had the power to deliver. He indicated that Russia was preparing for further military developments. But he announced that Ukraine would respond.

Zelensky wants to regain the initiative with Western weapons

In his assessment, Ukraine will regain the initiative with the arrival of Western weapons, Zelensky said at a press conference with Metzola in Kiev. It’s no secret that Russian armed forces are currently on the offensive in eastern Ukraine. “As soon as the arms deliveries arrive, we will stop their efforts,” Zelensky promised. His army needed “something powerful” to gain supremacy. A foreign media conference in front of the President’s office was canceled shortly after due to an air raid alert.

According to Zelensky, the Russian military is currently preparing a major offensive. For this purpose, forces will be collected to the north and east of the front. However, not everything went as well as the Russians had hoped. “Not that I’m trying to lift your spirits. That’s the reality,” Selensky assured during the appearance.

Germany buys rocket artillery from US for Ukraine

One of the most important supporters of Ukraine – including in the military sector – is Germany. Berlin is now on the move again. The German government will pay for the delivery of three long-range rocket artillery systems from the United States to Ukraine, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said after talks with his rival Lloyd Austin in Washington. “They come from the stocks of the US armed forces and are paid by us.” Computers can cost more than double-digit millions.

Russia has recently reacted angrily to Western arms deliveries and expressions of support for Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin ordered the nuclear drills, which, like the military parade in Red Square, were widely seen as a show of the Kremlin’s power. Moscow has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons in an emergency.

Ukrainian Justice Minister Denis Maljuska said on the sidelines of the G7 Justice Ministers meeting in Venice: “These are empty threats aimed at Western audiences, not Ukraine.” The whole thing has no military application and would be disastrous for Russia as it would lose some allies by using nuclear weapons.

Zelensky fires head of bodyguards

Zelensky fired the head of his bodyguard, Sergei Rudin, after allegedly foiling plans to attack him. Several Ukrainian media reported on Thursday unanimously citing the president’s decree. The reason for the dismissal was not given. However, on Tuesday, the SBU, the Ukrainian secret service, announced that it had uncovered Russian attack plans against Zelenskiy. Two top state security officials were also arrested. This is a department led by Rudd.

What is important on Friday?

Observers in Moscow expect the head of government to be appointed on Friday. After President Putin officially began his fifth term in office on Tuesday, the government resigned, as expected, to give the Kremlin chief a free hand to fill the cabinet. However, most experts expect Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to remain in office. (DPA)