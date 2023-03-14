Tropical Storm Freddie rages for second time – more than 100 dead

Record breaking Tropical Storm Freddie has been raging since early February – and has already killed more than 100 people Five weeks ago, Cyclone Freddie formed off the northwest coast of Australia. Since then it has wreaked havoc wherever it hits land. Published March 14, 2023, 4:53 am

100 killed in cyclone in Malawi (March 13, 2023) AFP Residents of Silobwe, Malawi view the damage caused by Freddie. Reuters Freddie made landfall in Mozambique on the night of March 11-12. AFP The port city of Culimane in Mozambique is even more cut off from the outside world. via REUTERS Freddie formed off the northwest coast of Australia in early February and moved westward. via Reuters

Tropical Storm Freddie may go down in history.

It may be remembered as the most persistent tropical cyclone.

It was formed in early February.

More than 100 people have died so far.

In Malawi, Madagascar and Mozambique, the number of victims is likely to increase.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Hurricane Freddie is heading for a new record. Tropical Cyclone Since registrations began. As of Monday, the death toll from the storm had risen to 100, including 99 in Malawi in southeast Africa alone. The cyclone formed on Australia’s northwest coast on February 6 and continues to wreak havoc.

After crossing the entire southern Indian Ocean, Freddie first made landfall in Madagascar on February 21 and Mozambique on February 24, causing severe devastation. In a rare “loop train” it returned to Madagascar last week with even more power and heavy rain, before reaching Mozambique again on Saturday evening and finally reaching Malawi early Monday morning.

At least 99 people have died in Malawi alone, according to the National Civil Defense Agency. At least four people died in Mozambique during the storm’s second pass, bringing the total death toll to 14. A total of 17 people died in Madagascar.

Weakness is expected

However, the death toll could be higher as the infrastructure is damaged and communication is now severely restricted. According to officials, many others are still missing.

For example, the Mozambican port city of Quelimane is still cut off from the outside world: roads are closed, water and electricity are partially affected, Guy Taylor, a local spokesman for the UN children’s fund Unicef, said by phone. AFP news agency.

Freddie is forecast to move back out to sea later this week, weakening.

