Three women were found dead in a brothel in Vienna. The 27-year-old suspect, who was arrested in a park near the scene of the crime on Friday evening, is in police custody, Austrian news agency APA reported, citing police spokesman Philipp Hasslinger.

All three women are believed to have been killed in a stabbing attack. The man also had cuts, but they were not life-threatening.

Suspect in hospital

Emergency services were called to the scene, but nothing could be done for the victims, it said. The suspect was given emergency medical treatment by emergency services before being arrested and taken to the hospital's casualty unit.

According to preliminary findings, the three women may have been the only employees in the company when the crime took place.

( DPA/sys )