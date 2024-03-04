This is Haitian mob boss Jimmy “Barbecue” Ceresier

Jimmy Ceresier attacked Haiti's most important prison and freed some 3,700 prisoners. The gang leader is considered one of the most feared men in the country.

As gang violence escalates in Haiti, the government has declared a state of emergency.

Powerful mob boss Jimmy “Barbecue” Ceresier is behind an attack on a prison.

The accused is a former police officer who describes himself as a “revolutionary”.

Some 3,700 inmates were freed Sunday from the Croix-des-Bouquets prison in Haiti in a coordinated dress-and-stab operation by criminal gangs known as the “Vivre Group.” Behind the escalation of violence is powerful mob boss Jimmy Ceresier, known as “Barbecue” or “BapeQ” – a man feared for his brutality.

The powerfully built Ceresier first got his special nickname from his mother, who sold grilled chicken on the side of the road. Today, the man, born in 1976 or 1977, continues to use his nickname – because of his penchant for burning the bodies of members of rival gangs.

A police officer till 2018 – has been on the run ever since

Ceresier's criminal career began as a police officer in the law enforcement division patrolling the neighborhoods of the capital Port-au-Prince. In November 2017, as Inside Crime wrote, he participated in an anti-gang operation that led to the extrajudicial killing of at least nine innocent civilians in the Grand Ravine district of Port-au-Prince.

A year later, he allegedly led a group of seven gangs in a massacre in the La Saline district that killed 71 people. Due to his apparent association with criminal clans, he was dismissed from the police force. The court also issued an arrest warrant against him.

He considers himself a “representative of justice”.

Today, the mob boss never travels unarmed or alone: ​​when he leaves his hideout in Delmas 6, he always carries a short gun and a long gun with him, and is accompanied by at least ten young soldiers. And heavily armed.

Haitian mob boss Jimmy Ceresier has set up his headquarters behind these containers, which block access to the Delmas 6 district in Port-au-Prince. IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

Child soldiers and police officers fight in his gang “Fòs Revolisyonè G9 an fanmi e alye” (“Revolutionary Forces of the G9 Family and Allies”, translated as G9 for short). Jimmy Ceresier has government equipment, including at least one Haitian National Police (PNH) armored vehicle.

He sees himself as a “revolutionary” and “representative of justice” who wants to change things in the country. “I'm not a gangster. I'll never be a gangster,” he told the Associated Press. “This is the system I'm fighting today. There's a lot of money in the system, they own the media. Now they're trying to make me look like a mobster.

“Infobae” reports that he is trying to convey the image of a leader who takes care of children and distributes school supplies and food. He demands respect from everyone – but Haitians only fear him.

What happened in Haiti over the weekend? An influential gang has attacked one of Haiti's most important prisons. On Monday, fewer than 100 of the nearly 4,000 inmates were there. Several gang leaders were jailed in Croix-des-Bouquets. The violence escalated after Prime Minister Ariel Henry left the country days earlier to meet with Caribbean leaders in Guyana and promised to hold long-awaited general elections by mid-2025. He then went to Kenya to lead a United Nations-backed police mission in Haiti. Haiti's National Police has 9,000 officers to protect eleven million people. They don't stand a chance against outnumbered and heavily armed gangs.