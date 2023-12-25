The Klitschko brothers gift the players

Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka receive mail from Kiev. The Klitschko brothers sent them drones.

Vitali Klitschko shows off the drones he bought with his brother and they're going to be delivered up front.Build: Vitali Klitschko

Two former world-class boxers, Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, say they have purchased at least 200 drones and are handing them over to the Ukrainian military. “I received the next batch of FPV drones that I ordered with my brother Vladimir. 100 birds will go to the 53rd regiment in Avdiivka,” Vitaly Klitschko, who is the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kiev, wrote on Facebook on Friday.

FPV drones are aircraft that provide a camera image to the operator. The acronym stands for “from your own perspective” in German and “first person view”. These are commercially available devices that are used by private individuals for filming. They are often used for espionage for use in warfare. But they can carry a small explosive device and then attack enemy targets as kamikaze drones. However, the range is shorter than that of artillery and enemy electronic signals can prevent control.

Klitschko also announced that he would apply for additional funds from the Kyiv city budget to purchase such drones. Several million Ukrainian hryvnias have already been used for this purpose. 1,550 FPV drones and 200 quadcopters were purchased.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is increasingly relying on drones of all kinds against Russian aggression. “This is the state's clear priority and the most concrete way to save the lives of our soldiers,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. announced on Wednesday.

During a consultation with the government and military in Kiev, he discussed what drones are in store and what is needed on the front. “Logistics will be faster,” the president said. They are also working on improving the performance of drones. The government's target is to build one million drones next year.

