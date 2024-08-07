Several strong earthquakes hit Greek holiday island

A severe earthquake struck Crete. (archive image). Socrates Baldgianis/TBA

There have been almost 1,000 earthquakes in and around Crete this year. Many small earthquakes go unnoticed by people – but the current three earthquakes do.

No one was injured.

The popular holiday island of Crete was hit by three earthquakes in half an hour this morning. According to local media reports, people fled in terror and no one was injured.

Reports citing fire department and police sources said there was no damage.

Earthquakes of 4.1, 4.8 and 4.5 magnitudes were reported as far south as the island of Heraklion on the northern coast, with earthquakes three to five kilometers deep under the sea.

The islanders are aware of the strong activity of the earth in the region. “There is always a lot of activity there. We can’t say yet whether the situation has calmed down with three strong earthquakes, we have to wait and see,” a seismologist told TV station ERTNews.

According to statistics from the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, about 1,000 earthquakes have occurred in Crete this year alone. However, there were only earthquakes of magnitude 4 or higher. Crete lies north of a deep tectonic trench where the African and Eurasian plates meet. Earthquakes occur again and again.

dpa

