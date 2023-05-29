Russia expels US Senator Graham over wanted manhunt

Russian camouflage and deception tactics have so far been largely ineffective in the war of aggression in Ukraine, according to British intelligence experts.

Russia conducted a security drill on May 24 around the Crimea bridge that connects the Russian mainland to the Black Sea peninsula, which was illegally annexed in 2014, the Defense Ministry’s daily intelligence bulletin in London said on Monday. As part of the exercise a smoke screen was established using truck-mounted TDA-3 smoke generators, which partially obscured the bridge.

“Russian doctrine regards smoke as part of ‘maskirovka’ (disguise and deception) – and places great emphasis on it,” the intelligence report said. “In practice, however, the Russian Muskirovka was generally ineffective in the war in Ukraine, perhaps due to a lack of strong central planning and poor combat discipline at lower levels.”

Since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense in London has issued daily updates on the progress of the war, citing intelligence. Moscow accuses London of a disinformation campaign. (sda/dpa)