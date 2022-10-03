Prisoner talks about appalling conditions in Russian prison

Michajlo Dianov from Ukraine spent four months in a Russian prison. He wants the world to know about the cruel torture methods and intolerable conditions there now.

Michajlo Dianow, a Ukrainian, was held as a prisoner of war by the Russians for four months

1/6 Ukrainian Michajlo Dianov left a Russian prison in a very emaciated state. He lost 40 kilograms in four months.

Four months in a Russian prison. Four months of life. Ukrainian Michajlo Dianow went to hell. with “Sky News” He has now spoken about his time behind bars.

“There was an inability to eat. We had 30 seconds for each meal, and then we had to immediately get up and run,” says the Azovstal fighter. A prisoner of war in Olenivka prison in Russian-controlled Donetsk lost 40 kg. Roti was deliberately difficult: “For those with knocked out teeth, time was very short. When you close your eyes after a month of starvation you forget family, country, everything. All you have in mind is food.”

“Everyone is in shock”

When he picked a berry from the ground, the Russians put Tiano in solitary confinement. “They beat me with sticks, gave me electric shocks, they stuck needles under my fingernails,” he says. 800 people would have lived in blocks that could accommodate 150 people. The conditions were so disastrous that Dayano’s leg muscles atrophied. Walking is a challenge for him today. “They treated us like animals,” summarizes the Ukrainian.

His arm also causes him problems. “In captivity, they operated on me mercilessly, without forceps and anesthesia.” Well before surgery he needs to gain 20 kg. But torture doesn’t just leave physical marks: “Everyone is shocked. I consider myself a mentally strong man, but many things have lost their value.”

The moment of release

Recovery after four months. “We undressed and took off our medical bandages. Then we had to sit on the floor for five hours. Naked.” No one knew what was going on. After a while they blindfolded him with tape. So it was a 36-hour trip by bus and plane. When someone took the tape from him, he was in Ukraine.

For a prisoner exchange he is obliged to release. A total of 215 people were allowed to leave the jail. (nob)