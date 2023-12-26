Over 22 kilometers of stop on the A8

Home page Bayern

Air: Manual ranking

Press split

Long traffic jams on several Bavarian highways: Commuters should be patient before Christmas. A section of the highway is particularly affected.

Munich – Just before Christmas, step General German Automobile Club (ADAC) Travel wave. “We have traffic jams in all directions,” a spokeswoman said ADAC Friday 22 December. All highways in the Free State are affected. People are traveling from all over, visiting relatives, going on holiday or shopping, the spokesman said.

Also, trains were canceled due to the storm. Here is a live ticker on the developments of the “Zoltan” storm.

Commuters should be prepared for long traffic jams ahead of Christmas. (code image) © Image Alliance/dpa | Peter Knefel

Travel wave just before Christmas: massive traffic jams in Bavaria

Drivers should pay particular attention to the weather, for example when overtaking trucks. Traffic was at a standstill for a long time ADAC The journey from Munich to Salzburg on the Autobahn 8 stopped on Friday afternoon and covered more than 22 kilometers. The spokesman said there are several traffic jams for a stretch of ten or more kilometres.

The Automobile Club expects heavy traffic on roads across Germany on Saturday. However, things will be a little quieter on Christmas Eve.

You can find more news in our brand new Merkur.de app, now in an improved design with more customization functions. For direct download, here you can find more information. Are you an avid WhatsApp user? Merkur.de now keeps you up to date with a new Whatsapp channel. Here We go straight to the canal.