Neuschwanstein: Defendant admitted violence

This crime caused horror around the world: at the famous Neuschwanstein Castle, a man attacked two female tourists for sexual reasons and then pushed them down a slope. A girl dies. At the beginning of the trial, the accused gave a statement.

The act of violence took place near Marienbrück, near Neuschwanstein Castle. Staff / Reuters

phg./(dpa) In June 2023, two American tourists visited Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavarian Algo, known in their home country as “Cinderella Castle”. Both women were brutally assaulted by one. A woman died in this.

The trial for the violent crime has been ongoing since Monday at Kempton Regional Court. From the outset, the defendant made a full confession. The state prosecutor's office is charging the 31-year-old with murder, rape and attempted murder.

Assault on Marienbrücke

According to the lawsuit, the American tourist brutally assaulted two women on June 14, 2023, while hiking near Marienbrück in Schwangau. The bridge is a popular meeting point for vacationers, as from there you get a great view of the fairytale castle of King Ludwig II of Bavaria.

The two women and the man are said to have met by chance. According to the prosecutors, the accused lured the women along a lonely road. There he allegedly threw a 21-year-old woman to the ground and strangled her. When his friend intervened, the man pushed the 22-year-old woman into the ravine. She sustained multiple injuries in the fall.

The accused then allegedly strangled and raped the 21-year-old woman. Two witnesses allegedly surprised the man during the crime so he let the woman go. The man then allegedly threw the younger victim down a nearly 50-metre-deep slope. The 21-year-old died hours later in hospital.

At the start of the trial, defense attorney Philip Mueller read a statement in which the charges were largely admitted. “The defendant committed an unfathomable act,” it said of the crime against the 21-year-old. The 31-year-old confirmed the description was correct, but did not answer further questions.

The court has scheduled a six-day hearing for the initial hearing. So the verdict is likely to be announced in mid-March.

Reports from around the world

The case made headlines around the world. Vacationers who were on or near the bridge at the time of the crime observed a helicopter rescue two women from the ravine and arrest the suspect. Videos related to this have been widely shared on social media.

With around one and a half million guests a year, Neuschwanstein is one of the most famous and most visited tourist magnets in the Federal Republic. Recently, the number of tourists has decreased due to the corona virus.