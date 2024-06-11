June 11, 2024

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read
Near collision in Mumbai: Near collision in Mumbai: IndiGo lands as Air India takes off

Clash in Mumbai: One jet lands, another takes off

10.06.2024

The incident occurred when an Air India flight landed at the Mumbai airport. The distance between machines is only a few meters.

  • A passenger flight of Indian airline IndiGo is about to land, while an Air India flight is about to take off.
  • The machines come dangerously close to each other and narrowly escape disaster.
  • The Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority of India has now confirmed that an investigation has been launched.

Arrived on Saturday Mumbai Airport per incident. Two planes crossed the required safety distance on the runway and came dangerously close to each other. Both Air India and IndiGo insisted that they followed the clearances issued by the air traffic control.

Air India allowed its aircraft to enter the runway and take off. An IndiGo spokesperson said their flight from Indore was grounded by air traffic control. Both airlines insisted their pilots followed air traffic control instructions.

Fortunately, the passengers in both the planes escaped with horror.

