Murder case in Sardinia: Fake contact with missing wife

In Sardinia, he is suspected of killing his missing wife. It is said that he has been using his cell phone for months and has been on the wrong track.

A murder case is making headlines in Sardinia.

He is suspected of killing his missing wife.

To cover up his death, he allegedly sent the text from his wife’s cell phone.

The disappearance of a 42-year-old woman in Sardinia has gone unsolved for weeks. Now there are growing indications that she was killed by her husband. He was arrested on Friday for intentional homicide. A judge has now upheld the pre-trial detention “Newspaper” reported.

Although no body has yet been found, investigators have gathered several “serious clues” against the suspect. After his wife disappeared, he sent a message from his cell phone.

Friends and relatives received messages in which he wrote that he needed distance because of relationship problems. But she doesn’t want to talk to anyone on the phone. And the employer received the termination email.

The suspect is protesting his innocence. His lawyer says: “There is no evidence of murder. And there is no evidence yet that our client used his wife’s cell phone or sent an email.

The investigation will continue till the trial. Meanwhile, the shared house and cars were confiscated.