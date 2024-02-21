Make Your Heart Beat: Was Navalny Killed Using Secret KGB Method?

The body of opposition politician Alexei Navalny has gone missing. But reports of the “Polarwolf” concentration camp indicate KGB-style executions.

Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition politician, has died in a prison camp at the age of 47.

The cause of death is not known as his body was embalmed.

However, a human rights activist believes he was killed deliberately – without a trace.

A blow delivered with great force to the heart reportedly ended the life of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny: this is reported by Russian human rights activist Vladimir Ozekin, citing the statements of a source from the “Polarwolf” prison camp. . According to Osechkin, the injuries found on the opposition leader's body are consistent with a “one-punch” execution method.

He told the Times that it was an old method used by former KGB special forces. The Secret Service trains its agents to kill a man with a blow to the heart, mid-body. This is a “trademark” of the KGB because this method leaves no traces.

Isolated in the freezing cold for hours

On the day before his death, Navalny was forced to spend two and a half to four hours in an open-air solitary confinement cell where the temperature could drop to minus 27 degrees, Osechin says. Generally, prisoners are kept outside for no more than an hour and are kept in the least intensive conditions.

"I think they first kept him in the cold for a long time and destroyed his body by reducing blood flow to a minimum," explained Osekin. "After that, it's very easy to kill someone in seconds if the agent has some experience."

Navalni's mother has filed a lawsuit seeking the recovery of the body

Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, who has not yet been allowed to see her son's body, said recently that the politician was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok. Osechkin thinks this is not very plausible: he firmly believes that the authorities could have killed Navalny “however they wanted” and “did not want to leave a trace on his body that would lead directly back to Putin.”

Navalny's mother is currently suing the authorities in a court in Salekhard against the authorities' refusal to bury the body.