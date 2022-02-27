February 27, 2022

Krieg in der Ukraine: Putins Strippenzieher in Schweiz

Drehscheibe for Oligarchen

Putins Strippenzieher in der Schweiz

Ein Paradise for Oligarchen, Rohstoffhändler and Statsbanken: Die Schweiz is zm Schlaraffenland des russischen Geldadels password.

Wladimir Putins Kumpane to find the fastest bank in Rohstoffhouser in Genf, Zug and Zrich. Russian Olympic and Stripenzier games like Sportklubs and bunker astronomical Vermön am lying in Schweiz. Jhrlich fliessen elf Milliarden Ihrer Dollars with their Content.

Die Schweiz fungi aber auch als Drehscheibe: 80 Process des russischen Rohstoffhandels virtuolle uber Finanzdienstleistungszentren in Schweiz. Ein Grund, whishalb die bedeutundsten russischen Energie- and Rohstoffkonzerne wie Gazprom sowie russische Statsbanken hier Niderlassungen Haben.

