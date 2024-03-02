Hospital Rankings: These hospitals are the best in the world

Statista Portal has selected the best from thousands of healthcare facilities around the world. Swiss hospitals are leading the way.

Swiss hospitals are considered the best by international comparison.

Three Swiss companies make it into the top 15.

For their rankings, those responsible analyzed various factors.

Going to hospital is never a pleasant thing – but according to an international study, the quality of treatment in Switzerland is at a high level. Together with the Statista portal, “Newsweek” magazine for the sixth time examined thousands of hospitals around the world and selected the best based on experts, patient opinions, equipment and surveys called surgical and treatment success.

University Hospital Zürich ranked tenth as the best Swiss hospital in the “Newsweek” rating with 93.30 points out of a possible 100 points.

This is how Swiss hospitals work

Vaud University Hospital in Lausanne is ranked 13th and Basel University Hospital is ranked 14th. You can see how other Swiss hospitals fare in the graphic below.

The top five spots are firmly in the hands of clinics in Canada and the United States. According to the study, while the Mayo Clinic in Rochester is the best among 2,400 hospitals surveyed from 30 countries, treatment at private clinics is cheaper for most ordinary people in the United States.

Thanks to their respective countries' health systems, the situation is different among European hospitals that take the next top spots: Charité in Berlin is in sixth place, Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden, in seventh place and Hôpital Universitaire. Eighth is the Salpetriere in Paris. See also Schuldenkrise - Greechenland Begins the worst Schulden beim IWF - News