Heart attack: Ines Carrato saves train passengers in Italy

Italy If Inez (25) had not been on the boat, she would not have survived the train journey A pensioner suffered a heart attack in a train. He was very lucky that emergency physician Ines Carrato was traveling on the same train. Published March 12, 2023 at 9:24 pm

Dramatic scenes took place on a high-speed train on the Rome-Milan route. A 70-year-old man lay motionless with ill health. However, he was very lucky that emergency physician Ines Carrato was traveling on the same train. The 25-year-old, who has only been on the job for four months, immediately responded and started asking the pensioner. Give chest compressions, writes the “Courier della Sera”. By doing so she saved his life.

The man regained consciousness with cardiac massage and was taken to a hospital in Florence, where the train made an unscheduled stop. The incident took place on Wednesday.

“He closed his eyes and fell to the ground”

“I wanted to see my brother with my mother,” Inez tells “Corriere della Sera”. It all started when people asked over the loudspeaker if there were medical personnel on the train. Two doctors were already with the man when he rushed into Ins Wagon No. 3. One is a neurologist and the other is a general practitioner, the 25-year-old continued.

“The man said he was tired, sweaty and had a racing heart. Then he suddenly closed his eyes and fell from the seat to the floor,” the emergency doctor continued. She immediately started chest compressions. “Luckily, he regained consciousness after a few seconds,” says Inez. The man squeezed her hand and said, “I don’t know how to thank you, I feel that throb in my heart.”

Ins should never have traveled by train

The nearly 70-year-old passenger who was rescued later discovered he was suffering from a very serious cardiac arrhythmia. His cardiologist advised against such a long trip want And his lifeguard should not have traveled on this train in the first place.

“I was actually planning to take the train at 7:45 p.m.,” says the 25-year-old. But as fate would have it, she managed to finish her shift earlier than expected. So I changed the ticket at the station at the last minute. Obviously, things happen when they’re meant to happen. I am very happy and I will never forget it,” says Inez.

