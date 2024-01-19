Former first lady Melania Trump bids farewell to her mother

Melania Trump and her husband Donald Trump bid farewell to their mother Amalija Knauss, 78. Knavs died in early January.

Former First Lady of the United States Melania Trump bid farewell to her mother Amalija Knauss with her husband Donald Trump. At a funeral service at a church not far from the family's Mar-a-Lago estate in the US state of Florida, the 53-year-old remembered her mother as “a ray of hope in the darkest days”. .

“He celebrated our victories and gave us unwavering support during turbulent times,” Melania Trump said in her speech on Thursday (local time), according to reports. “Our bond is unbreakable.” The former first lady, who once worked as a model, announced the death of her mother Amalija Knaves last week on Twitter at the X platform. According to media reports, Knavs was 78 years old.

The ceremony was attended by Melania and Donald Trump's son Barron and other family members, including Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, the Palm Beach Daily News reported. Top Republicans like Senators Lindsey Graham (South Carolina) and Rick Scott (Florida) were also there.

After leaving the White House in January 2021, Melania Trump will rarely appear in public. After losing to Joe Biden in 2020, Donald Trump wants to run again for the Republican Party in the presidential election in November.

