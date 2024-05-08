Flood disaster: 90 dead – more than 100 missing

Floods in southern Brazil have killed many people.

The death toll from severe flooding in southern Brazil has risen to at least 90. 361 people have been injured and more than 100 are missing, several media outlets reported Tuesday, citing the South American country’s civil defense. More than 1.3 million people were affected by the floods in 388 towns in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

Internet and telephone connections are still blocked in dozens of communities, and many are without electricity and people without water.

President visits the area

All flight operations in the regional capital, Porto Alegre, have been suspended. Images show flooding in waiting areas and even landing areas. Civil Defense also warned on Tuesday of the risk of flooding and landslides in some areas.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who visited the affected area for a second time on Sunday to address the worst flooding in the country’s history, announced on Monday a draft legislative decree to speed up the state’s reconstruction. More than 46,000 lives have been saved so far.

