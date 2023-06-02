Exciting discovery from Titanic wreck – researchers find necklace

Home page Weld

Researchers have discovered the necklace in new photos of the Titanic. It has been more than 100 years since she disappeared. Who does she belong to? Artificial intelligence must solve the puzzle.

LONDON – In mid-May, the BBC released new footage of the sinking Titanic for the first time. Researchers and companies scanned the ship during 200-hour dives and created a 3D model. Titanic’s new records were already a sensation. But as everyone knows, there are still some secrets to be discovered on the sea floor – secrets that have been hidden for over 100 years.

New footage of Titanic wreck: Researchers find necklace – as pictured

British Broadcasting reported that during the recordings, gold jewelry and, above all, a gold chain were found in the cameras of the submarines. BBC. The gold is dirty, the outlines almost seem to merge with the bottom of the ship. But the pendant on the chain is much easier to identify: the tooth of a megalodon, a prehistoric shark. Richard Parkinson of deep-sea mapping company Magellan said the discovery was “breathtaking”.

Magellan spotted this gold necklace with a shark pendant in new 3D images of the Titanic wreck. They are currently looking for the former owner. © IMAGO

Kate Winslet’s Kate Winslet in “Titanic” also wears a stunning necklace. “Heart of the Ocean” was a gift from her fiancé. For example, Jack is wearing a rose while drawing a necklace. At the end of the film, as an old woman, she throws a blue heart-shaped diamond pendant into the sea. What inspired the film’s makers to create the shape of the necklace is still hotly debated, reports say Screenwriter. How close is this story to the truth? Who owns the necklace and is it a gift? That’s what the Magellan team is currently trying to find out. Imagination still has no limits. But there may be more concrete answers soon.

Titanic Wreck Necklace Discovery: Researchers are trying to find the owner of the necklace

To find the owner of the chain, Magellan’s staff has begun contacting family members of the 2,200 passengers aboard the Titanic when it sank. Support is Artificial intelligence was used. Investigators are also examining old photographs of passengers boarding the ship. They hope to find the chain.

In the movie Titanic, Rose DeWitt Pugator wears a blue diamond necklace. It was a gift from her future husband. © Mary Evans/Imago

However, the gold chain found must be on the seabed. An agreement between the United States and Great Britain prohibits the company from selling the found material Titanic, on which new records are constantly emerging. to bring to the surface. Other items Magellan found on display: statues, unopened champagne bottles and dozens of shoes. Who knows: maybe there’s a secret or two hidden in the records. At least one of the film’s mysteries has already been explored. Director James Cameron himself wondered if Jack would have fixed the door in the film’s final “Titanic” scene. (cd)