March 14, 2022

Ehemaliger US-President Barack Obama hatched Covid-19

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

Nun hat das Virus auch Barack Obama (60) erwischt. «Ich wurde gerade positiv auf Covid getestet», added ehemalige US-Prisident (2009-2017) am Sonntagabend on Twitter mit. Der Verlauf scheint bislang milde zu sein. «I habe seit ein paar Tagen ein Kratzen im Hals, aber sonst geht es mir gut.

Sean Frau Michelle (58) and his dankbar, geimpft and geoostert zu. Die ehemalige First Lady has ebenfalls testen lassen, aber negativ. Get rid of clutter you don’t need, just follow the instructions below – auch wenn die File weniger werden.

