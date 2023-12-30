Easyjet drops solar destination from its program – after seven flights

Easyjet bids farewell to recently launched airline connectivity.Build: imago images / nicepix.world

With recent increases in the cost of air travel due to environmental concerns or inflation, many people are asking themselves whether they want to continue flying. Airlines are constantly changing and expanding their offerings to their guests to keep things interesting for passengers. Low-cost airline easyJet recently announced several innovations.

The new route was added to easyJet's schedule only in mid-December.: Travelers now have another option to take a direct flight to popular holiday destination Egypt. But it will soon end again. Passengers will have to abandon the new connection again in a few weeks.

Flights from Berlin to Egypt take four hours. Besides the popular tourist destinations of Hurghada, Sharm el-Sheikh and Marsa Alam, travelers have recently got another option to start their vacation in Egypt.

From 17 December, Easyjet offers direct flights from Berlin-Brandenburg Airport to Sphinx International Airport in Cairo. The airport is close to the Giza Pyramids.

But after seven flights, easyJet is now ending its Berlin-to-Cairo route.

Flights currently depart for Egypt's capital twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays. The flights took place on 17th and 20th December and others on 24th and 27th December. Three more are scheduled on December 31 and January 3 and 7. After January 7, air travelers will have to use other airports.

EasyJet: Connection to Cairo suspended – no system

According to EasyJet, it's simply a matter of pausing the connection. So the path should not be completely fixed. “We will suspend but not stop the connection to Cairo Sphinx International Airport in early 2024”A spokesperson explains to the portal “Aero Telegraph“Other capabilities” will have “priority” in early 2024, explains the British airline's decision.

Easyjet still describes Egypt as a “priority market”. The company will resume flights later, the report said.

Easyjet didn't just introduce a new connection to Cairo in December. The group announced major changes and said that from December this year it will offer not just flights but entire travel packages in the form of package holidays.

Passengers can also book overnight stays under the “Easyjet Holidays” category. Unlike other package tour providers, no on-site events or transfers are included.