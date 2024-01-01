Earthquake in Japan: Tsunami warning, three meter high waves

– Terrible earthquake and tsunami waves hit the land in Japan “All residents should immediately move to higher ground,” it says in the affected area.

A tsunami warning has been issued following a powerful earthquake off the coast of Japan. The National Meteorological Center issued a tsunami warning of three meters on Monday. Ishikawa Prefecture is particularly affected. A tsunami of up to five meters is said to hit the shore.

Power cut in 32,500 houses. However, there were no initial reports of damage or injuries. According to the government, there have been no irregularities in the nuclear power plants in the region. Buildings also started shaking in areas around the capital, Tokyo. The government set up a crisis committee.

According to preliminary reports, the earthquake at 4:10 pm (8:10 CET) had a magnitude of 7.6. Initially it was given as 7.4. According to the Meteorological Department, the quake was at a shallow depth in Noto region. A spokesman for Japanese television station NHK continued and urgently urged residents to seek safety on higher ground.

A tsunami warning was also issued for the coastal areas of Yamagata, Niigata, Toyama, Fukui and Hyogo prefectures. In some regions, the first tidal waves were recorded after the earthquake. The government has also called on people in the affected areas to seek shelter. High speed trains have been suspended temporarily.

Compared to the tsunami disaster in March 2011, the tsunami waves this time were significantly smaller. At the time, a 9-magnitude earthquake triggered a massive tsunami that devastated large areas in the northeast of the archipelago and killed around 20,000 people. A disaster struck at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.

SDA/AFP/DPA

