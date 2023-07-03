Does Aperol Spritz Have Competition Now?

tz Life Simply Tasty

Cool and wonderfully refreshing thanks to grapefruit and rosemary: the trend drink of 2023 is called déjà vu and evokes longing for long, warm summer evenings.

Summer is cocktail time! What’s better than relaxing on a sunny day with a refreshing drink in hand? Exactly – almost nothing. Lillet Wildberry, Hugo, Limoncello Spirits or anyone looking for a change from a previous trend drink. Aperol Paloma He might be happy with a fruity-tart refreshment made with tonic water, grapefruit and rosemary. Aperitif Name: Already seen. This drink is not only a perfect thirst quencher, but also evokes a sense of nostalgia and memories of mild summer days past. Wonderful!

A copper colored drink Already seen A classic aperitif based on French wine distillation, refined with European and Far Eastern spices. What’s in it is of course top secret, but you can clearly taste the tangy citrus notes and mild ginger spice.

Aperitif Déjà Vu has the deep yellow hue of sunset and evokes nostalgia for sweet summer evenings. © Simply delicious

For a portion of Nostalgia in the Glass Déjà Vu, you’ll need these ingredients:

50 ml Deja Vu Oriental Aperitif

100 ml of tonic water

1 slice of grapefruit

1 sprig of rosemary

Ice cubes

Product: Already seen Pour into wine glass with tonic water. Fill with ice cubes and garnish with a slice of grapefruit and a sprig of rosemary. Cheers!

For the standard recipe of Aperitif Déjà Vu, you need Déjà Vu, tonic water and ice cubes. © Simply delicious

Recipe ideas with Déjà Vu: versatile and always delicious

Excellent Deja Vu Oriental If Aperitif served over ice with white wine or tonic water. But there are other tasty combinations too:

More than fruity and sweet Deja Vu Wild Berry With wild berry lemonade

With wild berry lemonade As glittering Deja Vu Spirits He passes on the prosecco

He passes on the prosecco Cold mixed with frozen grapefruit juice Deja Vu Slush

Refreshing and spicy thanks to the ginger beer and some lemon juice in it Deja Vu Masala Root

Simply Tasty editor Sandra is a big fan of the Italian aperitif Aperol spirits, for example, and knows which ones too. Drink is cheapest in five European cities There is there Already seen Often mentioned in the same breath as Aperol Spitz, due to color or a similar citrus note, the question arises: this Already seen The end of Aperol's undisputed monopoly? Here is the author's personal opinion: