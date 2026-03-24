Disney’s Live-Action ‘Moana’ Set for Summer Release

Disney is revisiting one of its most beloved animated films with a live-action reimagining of Moana, continuing the studio’s strategy of adapting popular classics for a new generation of moviegoers. The film, inspired by Polynesian culture and mythology, is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 10.

Cast Brings Familiar Characters to Life

The live-action adaptation features Catherine Laga’aia in the title role, portraying the adventurous young voyager Moana. The supporting cast includes John Tui as Chief Tui, Moana’s father and the leader of their island community; Frankie Adams as her mother, Sina; and Rena Owen as the wise and spiritual Gramma Tala.

These characters were central to the emotional core of the original 2016 animated film, which earned critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature.

A “Reimagining” of a Modern Disney Classic

Disney describes the project as a “reimagining” rather than a direct remake, suggesting a fresh take on the story while preserving its core themes of identity, courage, and cultural heritage.

The film is directed by Thomas Kail, best known for his work on the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton. Production is led by Dwayne Johnson, who voiced Maui in the original film, alongside Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Additional executive producers include Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, and Auliʻi Cravalho, who originally voiced Moana and returns in a behind-the-scenes role.

Music Remains Central to the Story

Music will once again play a key role in the film’s storytelling. The soundtrack includes original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina—creators behind the widely praised music of the animated version. Mancina also returns to compose the film’s original score.

The music of Moana, including hits like “How Far I’ll Go,” became a defining feature of the original film’s global success, and Disney appears committed to maintaining that legacy.

Release Date and Expectations

Set for a mid-summer release, the film will compete in a crowded blockbuster season, a period that typically draws large audiences in the United States and worldwide. Disney’s recent track record with live-action adaptations has been mixed, but Moana remains one of its most culturally resonant and commercially successful modern properties.

Conclusion

With a strong creative team, a culturally significant story, and a devoted fan base, Disney’s live-action Moana aims to balance nostalgia with a renewed cinematic experience. As the release date approaches, expectations are high for a film that honors its origins while offering something new for audiences.

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