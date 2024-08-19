Democrats trolled Donald Trump with a campaign ad in Trump Tower

19.08.2024, 19:31 19.08.2024, 19:43

Ahead of the party convention in Chicago, the U.S. Democratic Party made headlines with a provocative move. So these campaign ads were projected at Chicago’s Trump Tower. Among others, the lyrics read “Trump-Vance ‘Weird as Hell'” (“Trump-Vance ‘Damn Weird'”) or “Harris Walls Fighting for You.” Apart from various sentences in English, some Spanish phrases were also presented.

“This week, as Democrats rally behind Vice President Harris and Governor Wallace, the entire country will see the nation unite behind hope and a clear vision for a better future,” a Democratic Party spokesperson said. Because while Trump and Vance only look out for themselves, the Harris-Wallace duo stands behind the citizens. The Trump camp has yet to comment on the provocation.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walls are also in Chicago.Build: Keystone

The Democratic National Convention takes place Monday through Thursday in Chicago. Kamala Harris will appear alongside President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. The presidential candidate will deliver his much-anticipated keynote address on the final evening of the party convention.

The presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump continues to heat up. According to recent polls, the vice president is currently slightly ahead of Trump. He recently tried to discredit his opponent with personal attacks. (dab)