Charlotte: Four police officers were killed in a shooting in North Carolina

– Four police officers were killed in a shootout in North Carolina Gun-related deaths in the United States are recurring. Right now, police officers are being shot at in North Carolina. Four officers give their lives and pay for the mission.

Four police officers were killed and several others injured in a shooting in the US state of North Carolina. On Monday afternoon (local time), police visited a man with a criminal record in Charlotte who had an arrest warrant for illegal possession of a firearm, Acting Police Chief Johnny Jennings said at a press conference on Monday. When they arrived at his house, a man opened fire in front of the house.

Police later also shot and killed the shooter, Jennings said. Also firing was fired from the house. Police finally secured the building and arrested the two occupants. They will now be interrogated.

Eight police officers were shot and killed during the operation, Jennings said. Three of the injured died on the spot, while one succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. “We lost some heroes today who were committed to keeping our community safe,” Jennings said. “If we put on this uniform, we have no guarantee that we will return home.”

Guns are readily available and widely distributed in the United States. Attacks with multiple victims continue to shock the country – for example at schools, supermarkets, nightclubs or large events. But personal arguments, police raids, and disputes between criminals and gangs end in death more than in other countries because so many people carry weapons in the United States.

