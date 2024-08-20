Boeing: US Federal Aviation Administration orders inspection of Dreamliner

– Boeing halts test flights for 777X The new long-range model has problems connecting the engine and the wing. Also, the US Federal Aviation Administration has ordered the inspection of hundreds of “787 Dreamliner” aircraft.

One component did not perform as intended: the Boeing 777x, already delayed – here on its first flight – is currently on the ground. Photo: A.P

Boeing has a new problem: The planemaker is suspending test flights of the 777X model, which has already been delayed for years, after the connection between the engine and the wings was damaged. During a scheduled inspection, a component was found to be “not performing as intended”.

Industry website “The Air Current” previously reported that a connecting element between the engine and the wing broke on a test 777-9 aircraft. Before that, the plane completed a five-hour flight from Hawaii. Other 777-9 aircraft in the test fleet were found to have cracks, the sources said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Boeing did not go into these details – but emphasized that flights with other test engines are not planned in the future anyway. The affected component is used only on the 777-9. The FAA has been notified.

Boeing had the 777X as a widely used successor Type 777 Already delivered in 2013 – it was originally planned to go into service in 2020. Most recently, Boeing pushed back the date to 2025. The 777-9 is a major variant of the aircraft. Boeing is currently awaiting approval for new variants of its 737 Max medium-haul jet.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has ordered an inspection of the Dreamliner.

Another model of a US plane maker is also facing safety concerns: The FAA ordered hundreds of planes to be inspected on Monday. 787 Dreamliner type to do The FAA warned that accidental horizontal movement of an occupied pilot’s seat could cause the aircraft to descend rapidly, resulting in serious injury to passengers and crew.

The decision follows the incident that took place on a Latham Airlines flight in March More than 50 passengers were injured in the sudden sinking. According to the FAA, the cause of the dive was uncontrolled movement of the captain’s seat, which caused the autopilot to disengage. The agency said it has received a total of five complaints of similar problems with captain and first officer seats on 787 planes, most recently in June. Two of these cases are still under investigation. Boeing and Ladam Airlines did not initially respond to inquiries from Reuters.

The FAA’s order affects 158 U.S.-registered airlines and 737 worldwide. Pilot seats on 787-7, 787-9 and 787-10 models are required to inspect and replace if necessary within 30 days for missing or broken toggle switches or damaged switch covers.

Turmoil at Boeing

