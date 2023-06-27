June 27, 2023

Best street food providers in central Switzerland

Terence Abbott 21 mins ago 4 min read

Gastronomy

From Stans to Sam to Rieden: these are the best street food providers in central Switzerland

Falstaff magazine has published the first ever “Streetfood Guide Switzerland”. We offer you the best providers from central Switzerland. One thing is clear: there is something for everyone.

Street food is more popular than ever – and this growth doesn’t stop in central Switzerland. No wonder one or two representatives made it to the first “Streetfood Guide Switzerland”. Published this Falstaff, Among other things, a magazine dealing with the subject of Culinary Art.

Street food is freshly prepared food from around the world that is quick and easy to use from a food truck or cookout. The guide is divided into the main regions of Southern Switzerland, Espace Mittelland, Northwestern Switzerland, Zurich, Central and Eastern Switzerland. All the participants there were ranked and rated with points.

Tasty and quick to prepare: street food has a lot of fans.

Image: PD

Central Switzerland has three winners with 91 points. First place goes to Canton Swiss, among other things, for pizza. In “L’Artista” Siebnen, according to Falstaff, pizzas are served in a family atmosphere where “many songs of praise have already been sung to his dough.” Anyone who loves Italian cuisine will enjoy antipasti and dolce.

91 points also go to the “Seehuis” in Giswil and the “Volière” in Lucerne. For example, “Seahuis” in Kiswill Camp has “great meat specialties from the grill and a variety of burgers.” We recommend the homemade FlüeMatte ice cream. Meanwhile, life is celebrated in the old “Volier” on Lake Lucerne – with great drinks, vegetarian and vegan food and a great atmosphere.(Elka)

These are the right places:

Table of Contents

91 points:

L’Artista Siebnen, Galgene

Food: Pizza, antipasti and dolce
Rating: Food: 55/60 Food, Service: 18/20, Atmosphere: 18/20

Seehuis, Kiswill

Food: Grilled meat specialties and burgers, homemade FlüeMatte ice cream.
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 18/20, Atmosphere: 19/20 Atmosphere

Aviary, Luzern

Food: Drinks from meinRad, vegetarian and vegan dishes
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 18/20, Ambience: 19/20

Here you can find delicious food and good music: in Lucerne

Here you will find delicious food and good music: the “Voliere” in Lucerne.

Photo: Nadia Sharley (13. 7. 2022)

90 points:

Woody’s Pizza, Sam’s

Eat pizza
Rating: Food: 55/60, Service: 17/20 Service, Ambience: 18/20

Woody-Pizza serves delicious pizza in a charr truck.

Woody-Pizza serves delicious pizza in a charr truck.

Photo: Stephen Kaiser (23.10.2018)

D Boerner, Readon

Food: Fresh tacos, quesadillas and nachos
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 18/20 Service, Atmosphere: 18/20

Swiss Tasty, Stans

Food: Delicious fries, rice bowls or burgers
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 18/20, Atmosphere: 18/20

Everything is under control: in one of the order columns

Everything under control: “Swiss-Tasty” owner Daniel Reiher at one of the order columns.

Photo: Urs Hanhardt (9.11.2021)

After the success of Güggeli Cars in Peru: Stanzer Daniel Rayher wants to shake up the fast food market

Christian Claus

With drive-in and order columns: “Swiss Tasty” wants to improve its take-away offer

Manuel Kaufman

89 points:

Golden Momo, Bafnau

Food: Traditional Style Momos
Rating: Food: 55/60, Service: 18/20, Ambience: 16/20

Schaafley, Neuheim

Food: Burgers, bagels or smoked salmon specials at Lakes Box
Rating: Food: 55/60, Service: 17/20, Ambience: 17/20

Thank you, Sursi

Food: Kebabs and falafels, burgers and longos, and Hungarian-style fried flatbreads and toppings
Rating: Food: 55/60, Service: 17/20, Ambience: 17/20

Congratulations, see

Food: Burger creations with fries, tarte flambé or pizza
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 17/20, Ambience: 18/20

Maitri’s parent food truck is Wallarao

Food: Thai dishes such as pad thai, khao pad (fried rice) and daily changing specials
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 18/20, Atmosphere: 17/20

Meinrad, Lucerne

Food: Plant-based menus are prepared from fresh, organic and, whenever possible, regional ingredients
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 18/20, Atmosphere: 17/20

Phil’s BBQ, Cham

Food: Southern BBQ
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 18/20, Atmosphere: 17/20

88 Points:

1982 Footruck, Underigeri

Food: Baked potatoes with regional ingredients, plus curries and other weekly specials
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 17/20, Ambience: 17/20

Chruit and Chabis, Alpnachstad

Food: All kinds of grilled items, such as burgers with beef or wild boar and burgers with pulled beef or pulled pork, plus upgrades with raclette or bacon.
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 17/20, Ambience: 17/20

Lux-Truck Neuheim Footdrug, Neuheim

Food: Lakes burgers and bagels with freshly smoked salmon, soups and salads depending on the season, or Lakes Box
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 17/20, Ambience: 17/20

Little Istanbul – Original, Lucerne

Food: Kebab with meat and falafel and other ingredients
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 17/20, Ambience: 17/20

Nice burrito, Emmon

Essen: Burritos with salads, nachos or sandwiches
Rating: Food: 53/60, Service: 18/20, Ambience: 17/20

