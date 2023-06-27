Gastronomy
From Stans to Sam to Rieden: these are the best street food providers in central Switzerland
Falstaff magazine has published the first ever “Streetfood Guide Switzerland”. We offer you the best providers from central Switzerland. One thing is clear: there is something for everyone.
Street food is more popular than ever – and this growth doesn’t stop in central Switzerland. No wonder one or two representatives made it to the first “Streetfood Guide Switzerland”. Published this Falstaff, Among other things, a magazine dealing with the subject of Culinary Art.
Street food is freshly prepared food from around the world that is quick and easy to use from a food truck or cookout. The guide is divided into the main regions of Southern Switzerland, Espace Mittelland, Northwestern Switzerland, Zurich, Central and Eastern Switzerland. All the participants there were ranked and rated with points.
Central Switzerland has three winners with 91 points. First place goes to Canton Swiss, among other things, for pizza. In “L’Artista” Siebnen, according to Falstaff, pizzas are served in a family atmosphere where “many songs of praise have already been sung to his dough.” Anyone who loves Italian cuisine will enjoy antipasti and dolce.
91 points also go to the “Seehuis” in Giswil and the “Volière” in Lucerne. For example, “Seahuis” in Kiswill Camp has “great meat specialties from the grill and a variety of burgers.” We recommend the homemade FlüeMatte ice cream. Meanwhile, life is celebrated in the old “Volier” on Lake Lucerne – with great drinks, vegetarian and vegan food and a great atmosphere.(Elka)
91 points:
L’Artista Siebnen, Galgene
Food: Pizza, antipasti and dolce
Rating: Food: 55/60 Food, Service: 18/20, Atmosphere: 18/20
Seehuis, Kiswill
Food: Grilled meat specialties and burgers, homemade FlüeMatte ice cream.
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 18/20, Atmosphere: 19/20 Atmosphere
Aviary, Luzern
Food: Drinks from meinRad, vegetarian and vegan dishes
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 18/20, Ambience: 19/20
90 points:
Woody’s Pizza, Sam’s
Eat pizza
Rating: Food: 55/60, Service: 17/20 Service, Ambience: 18/20
D Boerner, Readon
Swiss Tasty, Stans
Food: Delicious fries, rice bowls or burgers
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 18/20, Atmosphere: 18/20
89 points:
Golden Momo, Bafnau
Food: Traditional Style Momos
Rating: Food: 55/60, Service: 18/20, Ambience: 16/20
Schaafley, Neuheim
Food: Burgers, bagels or smoked salmon specials at Lakes Box
Rating: Food: 55/60, Service: 17/20, Ambience: 17/20
Thank you, Sursi
Food: Kebabs and falafels, burgers and longos, and Hungarian-style fried flatbreads and toppings
Rating: Food: 55/60, Service: 17/20, Ambience: 17/20
Congratulations, see
Food: Burger creations with fries, tarte flambé or pizza
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 17/20, Ambience: 18/20
Maitri’s parent food truck is Wallarao
Food: Thai dishes such as pad thai, khao pad (fried rice) and daily changing specials
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 18/20, Atmosphere: 17/20
Meinrad, Lucerne
Food: Plant-based menus are prepared from fresh, organic and, whenever possible, regional ingredients
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 18/20, Atmosphere: 17/20
Phil’s BBQ, Cham
Food: Southern BBQ
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 18/20, Atmosphere: 17/20
88 Points:
1982 Footruck, Underigeri
Food: Baked potatoes with regional ingredients, plus curries and other weekly specials
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 17/20, Ambience: 17/20
Chruit and Chabis, Alpnachstad
Food: All kinds of grilled items, such as burgers with beef or wild boar and burgers with pulled beef or pulled pork, plus upgrades with raclette or bacon.
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 17/20, Ambience: 17/20
Lux-Truck Neuheim Footdrug, Neuheim
Food: Lakes burgers and bagels with freshly smoked salmon, soups and salads depending on the season, or Lakes Box
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 17/20, Ambience: 17/20
Little Istanbul – Original, Lucerne
Food: Kebab with meat and falafel and other ingredients
Rating: Food: 54/60, Service: 17/20, Ambience: 17/20
Nice burrito, Emmon
Essen: Burritos with salads, nachos or sandwiches
Rating: Food: 53/60, Service: 18/20, Ambience: 17/20
