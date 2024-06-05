Beach resort Platja d’Aro is cracking down on stag parties

In the Spanish seaside resort of Platja d’Aro, lavish hen parties are especially common. Now the government wants to step in and introduce tougher rules and hefty fines.

The seaside resort of Plaza d’Aro on the Costa Brava is a popular holiday destination for bachelorette parties.

After Seville, another Spanish city celebrates its hen party loudly with drunken groups: the authorities in the seaside resort of Plaza d’Aro on the Costa Brava no longer want party or bachelor groups in underwear or with inflatable sex dolls shouting on the streets. to pull

Platja d’Aro is a bastion for bachelor parties

The Catalan holiday resort is particularly popular with party tourists. Until now, if you want to celebrate your bachelorette party, you are best here. The port city has a wide range of options that are specifically aimed at bachelorette parties – from hotels to strippers. The community of about 10,000 residents receives up to 150,000 visitors each day during the summer.

During the day, the beaches of the municipality of Platja d’Aro beckon. platjadaro.com

Officials want to introduce more expensive buses

However, limits on party meetings will soon be set. The city council of the municipality of Platja d’Aro has approved a new regulation on etiquette and coexistence, which is expected to enter into force at the end of June.

Foolishness is deceptive: Beach tourists in Platja d’Aro are not only vacationers, but also party-hungry people. imago images/VWPics

Among other things, “The Guardian” writes that it “expressly prohibits walking on public streets naked, wearing only underwear, swimwear or clothing and accessories depicting human genitalia.” According to the Spanish news website “ABC Cataluña”, anyone who does not comply will be fined between 300 and 1,500 francs.

The mayor is disturbed by the excess of party

“It’s not about banning stag parties, and we can’t do that either. “But we can ban, regulate and allow disruptive behavior in public spaces,” Mayor Mauricio Jimenez told “El Periodico” newspaper.

Why do we celebrate bachelor parties?

The new regulation provides stricter rules in other areas: loud music, disruptive gatherings of people and parties littering the streets should also be banned.

