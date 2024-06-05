June 5, 2024

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Beach resort Platja d’Aro is cracking down on stag parties

Terence Abbott 60 mins ago 2 min read
The seaside resort of Plaza d'Aro on the Costa Brava is a particularly popular holiday destination for bachelorette parties.

The seaside resort of Plaza d’Aro on the Costa Brava is a popular holiday destination for bachelorette parties.

imago images/VWPics

Published

Strict rulesThe Spanish seaside resort is full of hen nights and parties

In the Spanish seaside resort of Platja d’Aro, lavish hen parties are especially common. Now the government wants to step in and introduce tougher rules and hefty fines.

Laura Zigmond
Van

After Seville, another Spanish city celebrates its hen party loudly with drunken groups: the authorities in the seaside resort of Plaza d’Aro on the Costa Brava no longer want party or bachelor groups in underwear or with inflatable sex dolls shouting on the streets. to pull

Platja d’Aro is a bastion for bachelor parties

The Catalan holiday resort is particularly popular with party tourists. Until now, if you want to celebrate your bachelorette party, you are best here. The port city has a wide range of options that are specifically aimed at bachelorette parties – from hotels to strippers. The community of about 10,000 residents receives up to 150,000 visitors each day during the summer.

During the day, the beaches of the municipality of Platja d'Aro beckon.

During the day, the beaches of the municipality of Platja d’Aro beckon.

platjadaro.com

Officials want to introduce more expensive buses

However, limits on party meetings will soon be set. The city council of the municipality of Platja d’Aro has approved a new regulation on etiquette and coexistence, which is expected to enter into force at the end of June.

Foolishness is deceptive: Beach tourists in Platja d'Aro are not only vacationers, but also party-hungry people.

Foolishness is deceptive: Beach tourists in Platja d’Aro are not only vacationers, but also party-hungry people.

imago images/VWPics

Among other things, “The Guardian” writes that it “expressly prohibits walking on public streets naked, wearing only underwear, swimwear or clothing and accessories depicting human genitalia.” According to the Spanish news website “ABC Cataluña”, anyone who does not comply will be fined between 300 and 1,500 francs.

The mayor is disturbed by the excess of party

“It’s not about banning stag parties, and we can’t do that either. “But we can ban, regulate and allow disruptive behavior in public spaces,” Mayor Mauricio Jimenez told “El Periodico” newspaper.

Why do we celebrate bachelor parties?

The new regulation provides stricter rules in other areas: loud music, disruptive gatherings of people and parties littering the streets should also be banned.

What do you think of seaside resort Plaza d’Aro’s new rules against stag parties and parties? Should these be introduced elsewhere?

Are you stalking on WhatsApp for 20 minutes?

A news roundup in the morning and at the end of the day, surprising stories and breaking news: Subscribe to the 20-minute WhatsApp channel and get regular updates with our best news straight to your cell phone.

See also  COP26 in Glasgow - States emitting coal - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

No country is expanding renewables faster

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Mannheim’s attacker has not attracted negative attention before

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Is Ukraine Ready to Deliver F-16 Jets? – message

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Beach resort Platja d’Aro is cracking down on stag parties

60 mins ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

No country is expanding renewables faster

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

Mannheim’s attacker has not attracted negative attention before

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

Is Ukraine Ready to Deliver F-16 Jets? – message

1 day ago Terence Abbott