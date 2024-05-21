Argentina: Javier Mille “insults Spain” – Pedro Sanchez close

– Argentina’s Miley “insults Spain” – a scandal with consequences Argentine President Javier Mille attends a meeting of right-wing populist and right-wing extremist parties in Spain. His personal attack on Spain’s head of government and his wife now has diplomatic ramifications.

The political crisis between Spain and Argentina has escalated to the point where Madrid is threatening to sever diplomatic ties: The Spanish government recalled its ambassador from Buenos Aires and Argentina on Monday to protest Argentine President Javier Mille’s appearance at the far-right Vox party in Madrid over the weekend. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Alvarez has not ruled out severing diplomatic ties.

The government in Madrid on Sunday said Miley had “insulted Spain” and insulted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Sánchez and Foreign Minister Albares demanded a “public apology” from Milei, but this was rejected by the Argentine government.

Milei, a right-wing populist who attended a gathering of right-wing extremist and right-wing populist parties in Madrid on Sunday, described Becona Gomez, the wife of socialist Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez, as “corrupt”. Regarding the possibility of severing diplomatic ties, Foreign Minister Alvarez said: “If there is no amnesty, we will do it.”

A few weeks ago, a right-wing extremist group in Spain filed a complaint against Sánchez’s wife for alleged links to state-aided institutions. Sánchez later threatened to resign and complained of a massive campaign by conservatives and the far-right against his leftist government. The investigation was immediately stopped.

Sanchez told Spanish entrepreneurs at an event on Monday that “respect is essential” between governments. That is why a public explanation was requested from the Argentine president. Unfortunately, Argentina is currently led by a president who is “not up to the mark” of his office.

Sanchez insisted that he was clear that Miley was not speaking on behalf of the Argentine people. Spain is the second largest investor in the South American country, and the two countries have traditionally had close ties.

Miley was among those who spoke at a meeting of right-wing populist and far-right extremist parties in Madrid on Sunday as they sought to boost themselves ahead of European elections in June. Argentina called on European ultra-nationalists to unite against “socialism”.

During his three-day trip to Spain, the head of state, who has only been in office since December, did not meet Prime Minister Sánchez or the Spanish king. On Monday he wrote on the online service X about his return to Argentina: “The lion is back, surfing on a wave of socialist tears.”

Meanwhile, the Argentine government took the view that the Sánchez government should apologize to Miley. Interior Minister Guillermo Francos, like a presidential spokesman, demanded “several apologies” from the Spanish government. He refers, among other things, to a statement by Yolanda Díaz, the Spanish government’s number three, who accused Miley of spreading “hate”. Spain’s transport minister, Oscar Puente, had indicated that he believed Miley had taken drugs before her speeches.

According to Vox, 11,000 participants attended Sunday’s event in Madrid, where French right-wing populist Marine Le Pen also spoke. Video messages of support came from Hungary from Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who called on “patriots” to “occupy Brussels” and from Italy from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Sanchez wrote on the online service X that international far-rights are meeting in Madrid “because Spain represents everything they hate: feminism, social justice, work dignity.” Hundreds of people protested in the center of Madrid against the far-right crowd, many holding signs reading “No Fascism”.

Since taking office, Milei has implemented a severe austerity program in Argentina, which has been plagued by high debt and economic problems that have severely reduced the purchasing power of many Argentines, leading to massive protests. In Madrid, his model was hailed as a model for Europe by right-wing radical Vox.

